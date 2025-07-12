Salford City friendly at York City abandoned following alleged racist abuse

Salford City boss Karl Robinson led his players off the pitch in the closing stages of their friendly at York City after being informed his players had been targeted. by alleged racist abuse; Police said a 23-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after York City's home pre-season friendly against Salford City was abandoned after some of the visitors’ players were allegedly subjected to racial abuse.

Salford boss Karl Robinson led his players off the pitch at the LNER Community Stadium in the closing stages of the game with the score level at 3-3 after being informed his players had been targeted.

National League side York confirmed they are working closely with North Yorkshire Police in their investigation.

Police said a 23-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident and appealed for witnesses to get in touch.

They said the incident followed a disturbance on the pitch towards the end of the game.

A club statement read: "York City Football Club are horrified to learn of allegations of racial abuse aimed at Salford City players in this evening's pre-season match.

"Both clubs, alongside the match officials, decided to take both teams off the pitch at that time.

"York City condemns racism in all forms. We stand with Salford in condemning this behaviour in the strongest possible terms.

"The club is now working with North Yorkshire Police to investigate the allegations.

"We would like to thank Salford City for their cooperation in what has been a deeply distressing evening."

League Two side Salford said in a statement: "The matter was swiftly reported to authorities and Salford's team was taken off the pitch by manager Karl Robinson.

"The incident is now being investigated by both York City and local police.

"Salford City condemns racism in all forms, will always protect and defend its players and staff from any form of behaviour of this kind, and condemns this evening's behaviour in the strongest possible terms.

"We would like to thank York City for its swift response to this incident."