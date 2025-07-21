Mikel Arteta has spoken for the first time since former Arsenal player Thomas Partey was charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault; Partey was charged four days after his Arsenal contract expired; Partey continued to play for Arsenal after first being arrested in July 2022

Thomas Partey: Mikel Arteta says Arsenal '100 per cent' followed right processes after player charged over multiple counts of rape and sexual assault

Mikel Arteta has claimed Arsenal "100 per cent" followed the right processes over Thomas Partey after the midfielder was charged over multiple counts of rape and sexual assault earlier this month.

The former Arsenal midfielder was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The charges relate to three women and the offences are reported to have taken place between 2021 and 2022.

Partey - who denies the charges - was first arrested in July 2022, though he was not named at the time and continued to play for Arsenal while investigations were ongoing.

The 32-year-old's Arsenal contract expired on June 30 and Partey was charged four days later. In a statement to Sky Sports News, Arsenal said: "The player's contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings the club is unable to comment on the case."

And speaking for the first time since Partey was charged, Arsenal manager Arteta addressed the situation while on the club's pre-season tour in Singapore.

"The club was very clear in its statement," said Arteta. "There are a lot of legal matters that are very complicated so I cannot comment on any of that."

Asked if he feels confident and comfortable that the club followed all the right processes, Arteta said: "100 per cent."

Two counts of rape relate to one woman, three counts of rape relate to a second woman and one count of sexual assault relates to a third woman.

Partey is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 5.

"The charges follow an investigation by detectives, which commenced in February 2022 after police first received a report of rape," according to the Met Police statement.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, whose team is leading the investigation, said: "Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward."

Anyone who has information about the case, or has been impacted by it, is being asked to contact the Met Police.

In a statement made on the day of his charge, Partey's lawyer Jenny Wiltshire of Hickman and Rose, said: "Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him. He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.

"Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further."