Lucas Paqueta verdict: West Ham midfielder cleared of spot-fixing charges

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been cleared of spot-fixing charges following an FA investigation.

West Ham said in a statement on Thursday afternoon: "The club has stood by Lucas since the very start of a long and difficult process.

"West Ham United vice-chair Karren Brady said: "We are pleased Lucas has been cleared. He has maintained his innocence from the outset, and as a club we have resolutely stood by him and supported him throughout the process.

"Despite the incredible pressure on him, Lucas has performed week in and week out for the club, always giving everything. It has been a difficult time for Lucas and his family, but he has remained absolutely professional throughout and he is now looking forward to drawing a line under this episode, as is everyone at West Ham United."

Lucas Paqueta said: "Since the first day of this investigation, I have maintained my innocence against these extremely serious accusations. I can't say anything more at this time, but I would like to express how grateful I am to God and how eager I am to return to playing football with a smile on my face.

"To my wife who never let go of my hand, to West Ham United, to the fans who always cheered me on, and to my family, friends and the legal team who have supported me - thank you for everything."

