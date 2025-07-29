FREE LIVE STREAM: Watch the Lionesses homecoming! Latest from England's open-top bus parade in London

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the Lionesses' homecoming parade along The Mall in central London as the 2025 Women's Euros winners celebrate the historic defence of their title.

The Lionesses are back on home soil, and they have arrived with another European trophy! Watch live as England's open-top bus parade makes its way up The Mall and the team get greeted by thousands of fans in London.

Sarina Wiegman's side were at Downing Street on Monday after flying home from Switzerland, following their sensational penalty shootout win over Spain, but on Tuesday they will have the chance to celebrate with fans in person.

The team's open-top bus will travel along The Mall from 12.10pm.

It will end with a staged ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace, which is expected to start at roughly 12.30pm and end at 1pm.

The event will be hosted by former Lioness and football pundit Alex Scott.

