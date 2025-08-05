Championship 2025/26 preview: Snoop Dogg invests in Swansea, SpudBros sponsor Preston and 11 new managers!
Watch EVERY SINGLE Championship fixture from the opening weekend live on Sky Sports+; 2025/26 season kicks off with Birmingham vs Ipswich live on Sky Sports on Friday night; kick-off 8pm
Tuesday 5 August 2025 10:27, UK
Ahead of the start of the 2025/26 season, Sky Sports takes a look at what's new in the Sky Bet Championship and the aims of every club.
Birmingham
Who's the manager? Chris Davies Where did they finish last season? 1st in Sky Bet League One
What's new?
Other than being the latest club to release a behind-the-scenes documentary series, Birmingham have picked up eye-catching wins against Sevilla and Nottingham Forest over pre-season and shelled out £10m to sign former Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi from Rennes.
What's the aim this season?
After a one-season stay in League One, the Blues are aiming for a similar short stay in the Championship with hopes of promotion to the Premier League in the near future. They are among the bookmakers' favourites to secure back-to-back promotions in 2025/26.
Blackburn
Who's the manager? Valerien Ismael Where did they finish last season? 7th
What's new?
Blackburn come into this season on the back of a near-perfect pre-season, having beaten Accrington, Everton, the Qatar national team and Elche, before rounding off with a 3-1 loss at NEC Nijmegen. They have also reportedly spent just under £4m on strengthening the squad to go again.
What's the aim this season?
Since relegation from the Premier League 13 years ago, Rovers have never once finished in the Championship play-offs. They have finished ninth once, eighth twice and seventh twice. One of those seventh-place finishes came last term, when just two points kept them out of the top six. Getting over that line has been their biggest challenge, and one they must now conquer.
- Watch your EFL team at least 20 times in 2025/26 with Sky Sports +
- Got Sky? Watch your EFL team on the Sky Sports app
- Not got Sky? Stream your EFL team with no contract
Eleven managerial changes in the Championship
- Bristol City - Gerhard Struber replaced Liam Manning
- Hull - Sergej Jakirovic replaced Ruben Selles
- Leicester - Marti Cifuentes replaced Ruud van Nistelrooy
- Middlesbrough - Rob Edwards replaced Michael Carrick
- Norwich - Liam Manning replaced Johannes Hoff Thorup
- QPR - Julien Stephan replaced Marti Cifuentes
- Sheffield Wednesday - Henrik Pedersen replaced Danny Rohl
- Sheffield United - Ruben Selles replaced Chris Wilder
- Southampton - Will Still replaced Ivan Juric
- Watford - Paulo Pezzolano replaced Tom Cleverley
- West Brom - Ryan Mason replaced Tony Mowbray
Bristol City
Who's the manager? Gerhard Struber Where did they finish last season? 6th
What's new?
Former Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber has come in to replace Liam Manning as head coach, there are several new faces - including Adam Randell and Emil Riis - and, for the first time since 2021, Nahki Wells will not start the season at Ashton Gate, having moved on to Luton.
What's the aim this season?
To reach the play-offs - and compete when they get there. The Robins finally made the breakthrough to the top six last term after nine prior fruitless attempts, but when they got there, they were brushed aside by Sheffield United, who won 6-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals.
Charlton
Who's the manager? Nathan Jones Where did they finish last season? 4th in League One, promoted via play-offs
What's new?
Manager Nathan Jones signed a new five-year deal in June after speculation linking him with the Cardiff job. The club backed him with nine new signings for Charlton's first season in the second tier since 2019/20 - and some really solid ones at that, including last season's League One Golden Boot winner Charlie Kelman.
What's the aim this season?
As with any promoted side, the number one aim is survival first and foremost - and the Addicks' last two second-tier campaigns have ended in relegation. They are among the favourites to go back down as a result, but their squad certainly looks capable of more.
Coventry
Who's the manager? Frank Lampard Where did they finish last season? 5th
What's new?
It has been relatively quiet at the Coventry Building Society Arena this summer. Frank Lampard is still at the helm and there hasn't been much notable movement in the transfer window. The club did not even receive a windfall from former frontman Viktor Gyokeres' move from Sporting to Arsenal after the sell-on clause was previously sold.
What's the aim this season?
A place in the play-offs - or better - has to be the aim. The Sky Blues reached the final in 2022/23 and the semi-finals in 2024/25. They are among the favourites for the title at present, but also just promotion in general, so Lampard will be doing everything he can to avoid the dreaded hangover.
Derby
Who's the manager? John Eustace Where did they finish last season? 19th
What's new?
Derby have signalled their intent for the new season - their second back in the Championship - with a significant squad overhaul. The business they have done, in every area of the pitch, has been shrewd; Rhian Brewster came in for free, for example.
What's the aim this season?
To build on the momentum generated at the end of last. John Eustace's side took 21 of the 33 points on offer from the last 11 games to finish one point above the drop zone. They have not finished above 19th since 2019/20 and could steer clear if they carry on in that fashion.
Hull
Who's the manager? Sergej Jakirovic Where did they finish last season? 21st
What's new?
Ruben Selles was dismissed just five months into a two-and-a-half-year contract after keeping Hull in the Championship, so, for the fourth straight season, a different man will be in charge for the first game This time, it's former Bosnia and Herzegovina international Sergej Jakirovic, assisted by Dean Holden. The headline signing has been that of Colombian central midfielder Gustavo Puerta from Bayer Leverkusen.
What's the aim this season?
Given they survived at Luton's expense on goal difference alone, the first aim for the Tigers is to climb themselves away from the relegation zone much earlier than the final day. Though their recruitment suggests they are aiming higher, they are currently among the favourites to go down.
Ipswich
Who's the manager? Kieran McKenna Where did they finish last season? 19th in the Premier League
What's new?
Liam Delap joined Chelsea for £30m after a stellar first full Premier League season and expected replacement George Hirst has signed a new four-year contract. Club captain Sam Morsy departed for Kuwait SC, while Ashley Young and David Button - with a combined age of 76 - have joined to provide valuable experience.
What's the aim this season?
Ipswich are favourites for the title, so automatic promotion is a must. The bulk of a squad that did not disgrace itself in the Premier League, despite relegation, remains and there is money to reinvest before the transfer window closes. Kieran McKenna will be keen to reignite the level of momentum that helped the club to back-to-back promotions from League One.
Championship title odds (via Sky Bet)
- Ipswich - 3/1
- Southampton - 5/1
- Birmingham - 7/1
- Sheffield United - 8/1
- Coventry - 10/1
Leicester
Who's the manager? Marti Cifuentes Where did they finish last season? 18th in the Premier League
What's new?
A sizeable gap in the squad - for the first time since 2011/12 - left by Jamie Vardy, whose contract expired in the summer. And a new head coach, too. Marti Cifuentes joined the Foxes as Ruud van Nistelrooy's replacement in July after a period of gardening leave from his previous job at QPR.
What's the aim this season?
Bouncing back to the Premier League at the first time of asking is the dream for any relegated side, of course, and Leicester have the quality to mount a decent challenge. But the threat of punishment relating to charges brought by the Premier League over alleged breaches of financial rules during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons could affect those hopes. If that's the case, retaining their Championship status will be their most important aim.
Middlesbrough
Who's the manager? Rob Edwards Where did they finish last season? 10th
What's new?
In Michael Carrick's last two full seasons in charge, Middlesbrough finished four points off the play-offs on both occasions, which led to his sacking in June. Rob Edwards, who took Luton up to the Premier League in 2022/23, has stepped in to replace him. Jonny Howson has left after eight years at the Riverside.
What's the aim this season?
To get over the line and finish in the play-offs. Boro are about to begin their ninth straight season in the Championship - their longest run in the second tier since the 12 between 1954/55 and 1965/66. In that time, they have reached the play-offs only twice - and on both occasions, they have been beaten in the semi-finals.
Millwall
Who's the manager? Alex Neil Where did they finish last season? 8th
What's new?
Alex Neil has been refreshing his squad ahead of his first full season at The Den. George Honeyman, George Saville, Murray Wallace, Shaun Hutchinson and Duncan Watmore - with over 800 appearances for the club in the league alone between them - have departed, along with Zian Flemming, whose loan to Burnley became permanent. A mix of youth and experience has been brought in, including 21-year-old left-back Zak Sturge and 32-year-old midfielder Massimo Luongo.
What's the aim this season?
In eight seasons since promotion from League One, Millwall have finished eighth on four occasions. Last season, they missed out on a play-off place by just two points, so the natural next step is to get one locked down. The last time they did that was in 2001/02, when they lost 2-1 to eventual winners Birmingham in the semi-finals.
Norwich
Who's the manager? Liam Manning Where did they finish last season? 13th
What's new?
A new head coach, for starters. Liam Manning left Bristol City for his hometown club in June and signed a four-year deal to succeed Johannes Hoff Thorup. Wingers Jonathan Rowe and Borja Sainz were sold to Marseille and Porto respectively, while the Canaries have reinvested well, most notably with the signing of Denmark international striker Mathias Kvistgaarden from Brondby.
What's the aim this season?
To reach the play-offs at a minimum. Norwich won the Championship in 2018/19 and 2020/21, but in the three seasons since relegation, they have finished 13th twice. The totals of 14 wins and 57 points last term were their lowest in the division since they dropped into League One at the end of 2008/09.
Oxford
Who's the manager? Gary Rowett Where did they finish last season? 17th
What's new?
Not a huge amount. Gary Rowett is still manager, and business in terms of incomings and outgoings has been minimal before the start of the season.
What's the aim this season?
Further consolidation. Last season was their first campaign back in the Championship in the 21st century and staying up was a huge success. They would love to build on their 17th-placed finish, but anything 21st or above will do.
Portsmouth
Who's the manager? John Mousinho Where did they finish last season? 16th
What's new?
John Swift. The boy born in Portsmouth has returned to club of his home ciy, joining on a free transfer after being released by West Brom. Still just 30, he is a top Championship performer on his day and could prove to be a real coup.
What's the aim this season?
To start better than they did last campaign to make things a little easier for themselves. It took 10 games for Pompey to register their first win last season on their return to the Championship meaning they languished in the relegation zone for far too long. A kinder fixture list this time around should help them try and kick on to finish higher than 16th.
Preston
Who's the manager? Paul Heckingbottom Where did they finish last season? 20th
What's new?
A brilliant new sponsor with a local link. The viral internet sensation, and hometown heroes, SpudBros will feature on the front of the Preston North End shirts this season. All eyes are being kept open for a potential potato-shaped mascot at Deepdale.
What's the aim this season?
To not crash as badly as they did at the back end of last season. Preston, somehow, found themselves in a final-day relegation battle from absolutely nowhere. 20th was their worst finish in their decade in the Championship, and they need to improve.
QPR
Who's the manager? Julien Stephan Where did they finish last season? 15th
What's new?
Julien Stephan is an intriguing managerial appointment to replace Marti Cifuentes. The Frenchman has managed in Ligue 1 and led Rennes to their first trophy in nearly half a century in 2019, as they beat PSG in the final of the Coupe de France. They have also recruited three of the biggest talents from League One last season, with winger Kwame Poku (Peterborough), centre-back Amadou Mbengue (Reading) and striker Rumarn Burrell (Burton) all joining.
What's the aim this season?
Play-offs, anyone? It is going to be competitive in the Championship this season, but QPR haven't even really been close to the top six since they were relegated 10 years ago. It is about time.
Sheffield United
Who's the manager? Ruben Selles Where did they finish last season? 3rd
What's new?
A new manager at the helm. Some were surprised to see Chris Wilder go, others were equally surprised to see him replaced by Ruben Selles, who had been sacked by Hull City just a few weeks earlier. There are big shoes to fill at a club that got more than 90 points last season, and were leading a play-off final and on the way back to the Premier League with 20 minutes to go in May.
What's the aim this season?
Promotion. Pure and simple. They finished third last season, and anything other than a return to the Premier League will be deemed a failure.
Sheffield Wednesday
Who's the manager? Henrik Pedersen Where did they finish last season? 12th
What's new?
Where do you want to start? It has been a car crash of a summer at Sheffield Wednesday and the club is on the rocks. Covered far better here than we could justify in just a paragraph. There is also a new manager at the helm in Henrik Pedersen to replace the popular Danny Rohl. It's his first job in England after years in Germany and Denmark.
What's the aim this season?
Survival. In the league and as a club. It really is that desperate. The fans deserve better.
Southampton
Who's the manager? Will Still Where did they finish last season? 20th in the Premier League
What's new?
Another new manager, of course. Will Still, a familiar name with a fascinating story manages in England for the first time as he aims to steer Southampton back into the Premier League after their disastrous campaign in the top flight. Still just 32-years-old, Still is by far the youngest manager in the Championship.
What's the aim this season?
Automatic promotion. Like all the other relegated clubs, it is a case of immediately trying to bounce back. Last time, in 2024, Russell Martin took them through the play-offs. Still will be hoping to make things more straightforward.
Stoke
Who's the manager? Mark Robins Where did they finish last season? 18th
What's new?
Young striker Divin Mubama, on loan from Manchester City, should provide some intrigue for Stoke City, to see if he can fulfil the potential he initially showed at West Ham. Speaking of the Hammers, Aaron Cresswell has joined the Potters this season and the 35-year-old should provide vital experience for Mark Robins and his side.
What's the aim this season?
Just something to excite the Stoke fans. In their seven years since relegation from the Premier League they have finished between 14th and 18th. A club of their size must be doing better and pushing much closer to the top six.
Swansea
Who's the manager? Alan Sheehan Where did they finish last season? 11th
What's new?
Snoop Dogg, anyone? There have been some left-field investors in the EFL in recent years, this might be the wildest one. The music legend joined Luka Modric in becoming a part owner of Swansea City over the summer. We can barely wait to see him at the Swansea.com.
What's the aim this season?
The last four seasons have been pretty underwhelming for Swansea, with four mid-table finishes following on from their play-off final defeat in 2021. Improvement is needed, and Alan Sheehan - who finished the campaign well after replacing Luke Williams in February - will hope to provide it.
Watford
Who's the manager? Paulo Pezzolano Where did they finish last season? 14th
What's new?
Watford have a new manager! Not a huge surprise to anyone, really. Paulo Pezzolano is at the helm, with his most recent role coming at Valladolid in Spain, where he led them to promotion to La Liga in 2024.
What's the aim this season?
Tom Cleverley was dismissed at the end of last season for their failure to make the play-offs. Their form in the second half of the campaign was pretty dismal, really. Better is needed.
West Brom
Who's the manager? Ryan Mason Where did they finish last season? 9th
What's new?
Ryan Mason has finally moved on from Tottenham and will take his first head coach role in charge at West Brom. Although he's just 34, he has plenty of experience after and enjoyed two interim spells at Spurs.
What's the aim this season?
It has to be play-offs, at least. Top six will always be the aiming for West Brom, who are into a fifth season out of the Premier League.
Wrexham
Who's the manager? Phil Parkinson Where did they finish last season? 2nd in League One
What's new?
New faces, everywhere. And still you would expect more to come. Championship experience has already been added with the likes of Josh Windass, Lewis O'Brien, Ryan Hardie and Conor Coady. The history-makers mean business.
What's the aim this season?
This is not a normal newly-promoted club. This is also a club on the back of a third-consecutive promotion and they have come to play.