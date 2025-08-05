Kick It Out reveals record number of reported abuse cases during the 2024/25 season

Data shows a rise in sexism, transphobia and faith-based abuse, with racism remaining the most reported form of discrimination; there was also a rise in misogyny; Sky Sports is committed to tackling online hate and abuse - visit www.skysports.com/againstonlinehate

Kick It Out received almost 1,400 reports of discrimination during the 2024/25 season, the anti-discrimination charity has revealed.

There were 1,398 reports of abuse, which is a new record high, up from 1,332 in the 2023/24 campaign.

The data shows a rise in sexism, transphobia and faith-based abuse, with racism remaining the most reported form of discrimination.

There was a big spike in misogyny, with the number of complaints rising by 67 per cent, with a rise also in youth football.

Kick It Out chief executive Samuel Okafor said: "These figures show that discrimination remains deeply embedded across the game, but the rise in abuse in youth football should be a wake-up call.

"No one should be facing hostility simply for taking part.

"What we're seeing now is that fans aren't just reporting abuse, they're demanding action. There's been a clear shift this season in how people are calling out sexist behaviour, both online and in stadiums, and asking football to treat it as seriously as any other form of hate.

"At the same time, it's clear that online platforms are still falling short. The volume of abuse remains high, and too often, those responsible face no consequences.

"Fans are doing their part by speaking up. It's now up to football authorities, tech companies and government to show they're listening, and to act."

