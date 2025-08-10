Diogo Jota tribute cut short ahead of Liverpool's Community Shield match with Crystal Palace

A moment of silence for Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva was interrupted by a minority of fans from the Crystal Palace end at Wembley ahead of the Community Shield; Liverpool forward Jota died in a car crash along with his brother Silva in Spain on July 3

Diogo Jota and Andre Silva were remembered at Wembley ahead of the Community Shield between Liverpool and Crystal Palace

A minute's silence held in tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva was interrupted by a minority of Crystal Palace fans before being cut short ahead the Community Shield against Liverpool.

Reds forward Jota died in a car crash along with his brother Silva in Spain in July.

The moment of silence at Wembley was disturbed by a minority of fans from the Palace end, eliciting a strong response at the other end of the pitch, as well as other Palace supporters, who tried to silence those not respecting the tribute.

Referee Chris Kavanagh opted to cut the minute short, with the tribute ending after just 20 seconds.

Liverpool fans also booed the national anthem ahead of kick off.

Image: The moment of silence was interrupted by a minority of fans from the Palace end

Sky Sports' Peter Smith at Wembley reported: "Unsavoury moments there, as a few Crystal Palace fans called out 'Eagles' during the minute's silence for Diogo Jota, which drew boos from the Liverpool end.

"It followed Liverpool fans booing the national anthem, which drew an angry response from some in the Palace end."

Before kick off, Liverpool supporters paid respect with a rousing rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' as the wreaths were brought out, raising a white banner reading 'Diogo J' and featuring the forward's image and number 20.

Liverpool great Ian Rush, Palace chairman Steve Parish and Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt laid the wreaths in the Liverpool end as fans from both clubs expressed their respect with a standing ovation as the late siblings' images were displayed on the big screens inside the stadium.

Image: Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt, Liverpool great Ian Rush and Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish laid the wreaths in the Liverpool end

Slot's praise for Liverpool players after Jota death

Liverpool boss Arne Slot said on Thursday he was immensely proud of how his Premier League champions had dealt with the tragedy.

He said: "This summer has been a difficult for everybody connected with the club. The passing of Diogo Jota had a big impact on all of us and is something that we are still coming to terms with.

"We cannot imagine the pain that Diogo's family, his wife, children and friends are going through, and the club will continue to give them all the support they can going forward.

Image: Liverpool supporters paid respect with a rousing rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’

"Diogo's passing has had a big impact on us all, but what has been so important has been the love and care shown from the football world, and in particular of course the Liverpool FC community.

"I also want to mention the strength and the courage of my players here. They have found themselves in one of the toughest positions imaginable, but the way they have come together and the way they have conducted themselves, on and off the pitch, is a credit to them and to this football club.

"We really couldn't have asked more of the boys and I am extremely proud of them all.

"We will always carry Diogo with us in our hearts, in our thoughts, wherever we go."