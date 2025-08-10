Chuba Akpom transfer news: Ipswich sign Ajax forward despite interest from Birmingham, Middlesbrough and Olympiakos

Ipswich have signed Chuba Akpom on a season-long loan, bringing the saga over the Ajax forward's future to a conclusion.

Kieran McKenna's side will have an obligation to buy the 29-year-old for £7m if they are promoted to the Premier League this season.

Ipswich have beaten Birmingham, Middlesbrough and Olympiakos to Akpom's signing, winning a dramatic race that featured a number of twists and turns over just over a week.

"I was really excited when I heard of the interest and I'm delighted to have joined a club with such big ambitions," Akpom told TownTV. "I watch a lot of football and have always thought Ipswich would suit my style, so this move makes perfect sense.

Image: Akpom was at Dutch giants Ajax before moving back to the Championship

"I have had lots of good experiences over the last few years, at Ajax and playing in the Champions League with Lille, and I feel like all of these have improved me as a player and helped me be the person I am now.

"I'm here to do as much as I can do to help the team, in the changing room and on the pitch, and I'll bring a winning mentality here."

Sky Sports News provides the behind-the-scenes details from a saga that ultimately ended with Akpom choosing Suffolk as his next destination...

U-turns, loans and cancelled medicals

Sky Sports News' Anthony Joseph:

This was a story that moved very fast within a 72-hour period last week. Four clubs - Ipswich, Birmingham, Middlesbrough and Olympiakos - all trying to sign the 29-year-old.

We reported 17 updates on this saga - with myself and my colleagues Dharmesh Sheth and Keith Downie following every development closely.

We had been keeping an eye on Akpom’s situation since last month due to some interest from an unnamed Scottish Premiership club, who had made an ambitious approach as they looked to add quality for their European venture. Here's how it played out...

Saturday August 2

The drama begins, as Sky Sports News reveals Birmingham are in talks with Ajax over a season-long loan deal.

Sunday August 3

It becomes clear Birmingham are closing in on a deal for a season-long loan, with a £7m obligation to buy if they get promoted. Akpom is on his way to England to complete a medical.

But then Akpom's old club Middlesbrough come into the mix and begin talks with Ajax. The striker was Boro's top scorer in the Championship two years ago before making a £12.3m move to Ajax. He has a connection with the club and the fans. Birmingham supporters are panicking.

Image: Akpom had a decision to make when as his former club Middlesbrough came back in for him

Olympiakos also register their interest but never enter formal negotiations.

Middlesbrough continue talks throughout the day over a loan move but are unable to agree a deal with Ajax, who want a permanent transfer or obligation to buy.

Sky Sports News is then told that Akpom is going to Birmingham. That is that then, right? Nope!

Monday August 4

Sky Sports News starts getting information that Ipswich have made a late approach.

As the day goes on it becomes clear that Ipswich are getting close to an agreement with Ajax on a similar deal to Birmingham's. Akpom postpones his medical with Birmingham and awaits news on the negotiations.

Ipswich agree the deal with Ajax and Akpom decides to head to Suffolk to complete a medical, arriving in the evening and undergoing his medical around 9pm.

That is that then - Akpom to Ipswich, right? Nope - Birmingham have not given up just yet!

It emerges they have reopened talks with Ajax about a permanent deal - something that is more favourable to the Dutch giants. A fee of £6m is being discussed.

Tuesday August 5

Birmingham submit an official bid of £6m, with Ajax wanting to do the deal.

However, Akpom has completed his medical with Ipswich and his focus is on joining them.

Ajax start to put pressure on Akpom because they want to do the permanent deal with Birmingham. The power appears to be with Ajax, who are yet to sanction any deal at this point.

Wednesday August 6

With the saga entering its fourth day it emerges that Birmingham are pulling out of the race after Akpom made it clear to them and Ajax that he wants to join Ipswich.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Ipswich Town

It is all set for an explosive finale, with Birmingham facing Ipswich on Friday for the Championship season opener.

However, the move did not get completed in time and Akpom was officially unveiled as an Ipswich player on Sunday night, two days after his new side opened their Championship account with a 1-1 draw against Birmingham.