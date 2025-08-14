Liverpool title parade: Man accused of driving car into crowds faces 24 new charges relating to the incident

Warning: This article contains distressing information; Paul Doyle, 53, faces 24 new charges relating to the incident; Doyle originally faced seven charges after being accused of driving his car into crowds during Liverpool's Premier League title celebrations

A man accused of driving into crowds at Liverpool's Premier League title parade faces an additional 24 charges.

Paul Doyle, 53, was in tears as he appeared over videolink from prison for the Liverpool Crown Court hearing on Thursday.

He was originally charged with seven offences after the incident on Water Street in the city centre just after 6pm on Monday, May 26.

Six of the new offences relate to children, including one six-month-old and one seven-month-old.

Doyle, wearing a grey T-shirt, did not enter any pleas during the hearing, which lasted about 20 minutes.

Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC adjourned the case until September 4 ,when Doyle is expected to enter pleas.

The new charges include 23 assault charges and one count of affray.

Merseyside Police said 134 people were injured when Doyle allegedly drove his Ford Galaxy Titanium into crowds who were leaving the waterfront after the parade.

Doyle, of Croxteth, Liverpool, was charged in May with two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of dangerous driving.

A wounding charge and an attempted grievous bodily harm charge relate to children, aged 11 and 17.

Earlier this year, a provisional trial date was fixed for November 24, and the case is expected to last three to four weeks.