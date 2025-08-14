Morecambe: National League club announce agreement in principle for sale to Panjab Warriors

An agreement in principle has been reached for the sale of Morecambe to new owners, the club have announced.

The club are currently suspended by the National League over their financial issues and at risk of closure.

A statement was published on the club's website on Thursday afternoon announcing a deal was now in place for the transfer of the majority shareholding to Panjab Warriors from the Bond Group.

Bond Group said in a statement: "We would like to thank all of the staff at the club for their forbearance and can only apologise for the stress this has caused."

The club said final legal documentation was now being prepared, and that "immediate steps" were being taken to inform key stakeholders, including the National League.

The club said they hoped the agreement "paves the way for continued stability and a positive future both on and off the pitch".

The Shrimps, who were relegated from League Two at the end of last season, are at risk of closure because of financial problems and have been suspended from the National League in a decision which is due to be reviewed on August 20.

Sports investment company Panjab Warriors have been trying to push through a takeover this summer.

In July, owner Jason Whittingham sacked the Shrimps' board of directors a day after they announced they would put the Lancashire club into administration.