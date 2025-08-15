Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo subjected to alleged racist comment in Premier League opener

The Premier League opener between Liverpool and Bournemouth was stopped in the 28th minute after an allegation of a racist comment aimed at Antoine Semenyo

Following an allegation of a racist comment aimed at Antoine Semenyo during Bournemouth's 4-2 defeat against Liverpool, Cherries captain Adam Smith said the incident was 'totally unacceptable'.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth, the opening game of the new Premier League season, was stopped in the 28th minute after an alleged racist comment aimed at Antoine Semenyo.

Arne Slot and Andoni Iraola were spoken to by the referee Anthony Taylor after the game was paused.

"I am told via the Premier League Match Centre that Antoine Semenyo was the subject of a racist comment from the crowd," reported Sky Sports' Peter Drury on commentary.

"It was Semenyo himself who brought attention to it."

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter, in attendance at Anfield, later reported a fan was ejected from the stadium.

"In the wake of the game being halted after Semenyo reported racist abused, Liverpool staff and members of the police have been in conversation on the side of the pitch and during half time.

"And just before the second half started, we have seen a fan being escorted away by police officers."

Bournemouth captain Adam Smith described the incident as "unacceptable" while head coach Iraola added: "It's a big shame, most of the news will be about this thing. Obviously, it is something that is still a big problem, not just in football.

"From the Liverpool side, they have identified this person."

The Premier League said the incident will now be "fully investigated".

"Tonight's match between Liverpool Football Club and AFC Bournemouth was temporarily paused during the first half after a report of discriminatory abuse from the crowd, directed at Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo. This is in line with the Premier League's on-field anti-discrimination protocol," the Premier League said in a statement.

"The incident at Anfield will now be fully investigated. We offer our full support to the player and both clubs. Racism has no place in our game, or anywhere in society. We will continue to work with stakeholders and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all."

Liverpool said in a statement they "condemn racism and discrimination in all forms" and that they would fully support the ongoing police investigation into the incident.

The FA said it was "very concerned" by the incident and would work with the relevant parties to "ensure the appropriate action is taken".

"We are very concerned about the allegation of discrimination from an area of the crowd, which was reported to the match officials during the Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Bournemouth," the FA said in a statement.

"Incidents of this nature have no place in our game, and we will work closely with the match officials, the clubs and the relevant authorities to establish the facts and ensure the appropriate action is taken."

Smith: I feel sorry for Semenyo and angry

Bournemouth captain Adam Smith told Sky Sports he was "angry" and "shocked" by the incident, which occurred before Semenyo scored twice in a 4-2 defeat.

"It's totally unacceptable," he said. "I'm in shock that it happened. In this day and age, it shouldn't be happening. I don't know how Ant has played on and come up with those goals. I feel sorry for Ant. He's a little bit down. Something needs to be done. Taking a knee is not having an effect. We'll support him in there and hopefully he'll be okay.

"I wanted him (Semenyo) to react because that's what I would have done. I would have gone straight over there. It shows what type of man he is to not react, even in the moment when it happened to not react, to carry on, then he reported it to the ref. To come up with those goals shows what type of guy he is and what type of character he has. Fair play to Ant.

"It's more angry, to be honest. Shocked. I said to the ref I wanted him (the supporter) removed immediately. He said we have to go through a process and the police will sort it. The Liverpool players were very supportive as well to Antoine and the rest of the team. I think it was handled in the right way, but just so angry.

"We've had discussions with the Premier League [about discriminatory comments] so they've been taking it seriously, but speaking to some of the lads in there, I don't know what else we can do. We've been doing it for a long time now and no one is getting it. I don't know what to say anymore. I just feel sorry for Ant, who has had to take that tonight. The whole country is watching and for that to happen is shocking."

Iraola: A big shame - Semenyo was composed

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola said:

"I did not notice live, there were a lot of people shouting. But straight away, Antoine and the referee explained the situation to both managers. From the Liverpool side, they have identified this person.

"It's a shame that the first game of the Premier League, we have to start talking about things we have conceded in the past. Clearly, it is not in the past because we have to continue to reinforce the messages.

"Antoine was calm, he continued playing. We asked him, he was fine to continue, he looked composed. Unfortunately, the head always goes to these things and he's for sure asking, 'Why are these things still happening today?' It's a big shame."

Slot: We will do everything to help

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool head coach Arne Slot says the alleged racist abuse that Antoine Semenyo received at Anfield is unacceptable.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot said:

"It's under investigation with the police now. We've made a very clear statement. This day should be about Diogo (Jota) and the tribute, but we have to address this. It's unacceptable. I spoke to him (Semenyo) after the game to say we will do everything to find this person and wherever we can we will try to help.

"Credit to him, he's very strong mentally, to get such a strong second-half performance after this shows the kind of player he is. Unacceptable in football in general, let alone at Anfield."

Van Dijk: We will support Semenyo

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk told Sky Sports:

"I spoke to him during and after the game. I'm glad that the authorities are dealing with it. I told him anything he needs from us, we are here for him. I stand by him. It will be dealt with by the authorities and the club.

"I can speak for all Liverpool fans that these things can't happen and they will all agree that Antoine needs our support."

Sky Sports pundits react to 'despicable' incident

Sky Sports' Gary Neville:

"It overshadows what should be an amazing night. The first day of the Premier League season, a beautiful day. And that boy has [reported being] racially abused. It's despicable. I can't imagine what is going through that fan's mind. However, it has happened. It will keep on happening. It's a sorry state.

"Four or five weeks ago, Salford City, a club I part own, there was an incident of racism and the manager and players walked off the pitch and didn't finish the last seven or eight minutes of the game. I'm not saying that should have happened tonight but we're going to get to a point where players are going to rally round if these incidents keep occurring in stadiums.

"You can see the players' disappointment, the shock, and Semenyo went on to have the most incredible second half after what he experienced which says a lot about his personality and character.

"It's despicable, it really is. Enough is enough. I know we've said that for a long time now but it continues to keep happening. It's a criminal offence if it is proven and that should mean serious consequences for that person, I'm not just talking about stopping them from watching Liverpool; that's an absolute given."

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"With the amount of campaigns we have, it's shocking to see an incident like that. A shocking incident and rightly reported to the referee.

"There's a lot of good work that gets done up and down the country in terms of the football side of it. I understand where Adam Smith is coming from about what else we can do about it and that these things aren't working. It's also difficult when you've just got one idiot in the crowd, how do you police that?"