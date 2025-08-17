Gary Neville says Man Utd need a goalkeeper, but would Emi Martinez or Gianluigi Donnarumma fit?

Sky Sports' Gary Neville says Manchester United 'unequivocally' need a new goalkeeper after an error from No2 Altay Bayindir led to Arsenal's 1-0 win on Super Sunday.

The stopper replaced formerly-regular first choice Andre Onana - who was not in the match squad - but failed to stop a Declan Rice cross, that was then nodded home by Riccardo Calafiori.

Despite an improved attack performance from Man Utd, they were unable to answer the 13th minute strike, with Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya given the player of the match award by Neville.

The game highlighted the difference in quality of goalkeepers between the two sides, and the former Man Utd defender is adamant that Ruben Amorim must sign a new stopper.

On the Gary Neville Podcast, he said: "There's a glaring issue that Man Utd cannot ignore and it is the fact they need to find a goalkeeper.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal

"They have to. I'm unequivocal on that because I had an experience with Man Utd for 20 years where there were two big periods of seven or eight years with Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar.

"In between, we had seven or eight goalkeepers in a six, seven, eight period and it is really unsettling when you haven't got a dominant number one, who is dominant in the air, who own his six-yard box, comes and punches everything and makes a lot of saves to win you points when your defenders make mistakes.

"I don't know where they are on PSR, but they might have to magic up a bit more money in the next week or two, or do something on loan.

"The two that have been mentioned in the last two weeks have been Emi Martinez and [Gianluigi] Donnarumma.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"The reason I think they would be good goalkeepers for Man Utd is not necessarily because they are the best goalkeepers in Europe, but they are big personalities and characters.

"You've seen Donnarumma in a European final save those penalties for Italy. He looked like a giant. He's played for PSG in huge games under pressure. Martinez has played in the World Cup final and won it for Argentina.

"They have played under extreme pressure and they almost walk out with that arrogance and dominance of a goalkeeper - Man Utd need that.

"There are a number of things Man Utd need this season and Amorim is getting to that point now where he thinks he's got a team that could do something.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Super Sunday, Roy Keane and Micah Richards row about Altay Bayindir's involvement in Arsenal's winning goal against Manchester United

"However, they need to sort the goalkeeper because they concede goals and lose points, and it continually undermines what you are doing.

"When the goalkeeper is flapping at the ball, those 72,000 home fans are groaning and that sends a shiver through the spines of defenders. It also sends a shiver through the goalkeeper and creates an anxiety around the stadium.

"You've got to have personality, stability and character in that position, and Man Utd are going to have to deal with it in the next couple of weeks."

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Amorim not drawn on possible new goalkeepers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ruben Amorim reflects on his Manchester United side's narrow defeat to Arsenal in their opening game of the 2025-2026 Premier League season

Man Utd boss Amorim also has veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton at his disposal, but would not be drawn on whether he is looking to sign another stopper before the end of the transfer window.

He told Sky Sports: "We have players to win any Premier League game.

"We need to focus and forget about the noise. We're fighting for places and that's a good thing. It doesn't matter who is playing, we want to win games."

Reflecting on the goal, the coach defended Bayindir, adding: "[It was] more or less the same thing that happened at times last season.

"For me, it's not playing the ball, it's protecting the guys they're attacking. I understand that we want goals but when you're touching the goalkeeper in that way, I think it's hard. To lose with a goal like this is hard.

"It's hard to be strong when you have to push and go for the ball. Sometimes you are pushing and you don't have more hands to go for the ball.

"We need to be stronger in that moment, but we need to do the same thing in the opposite side. We have to adapt to the rules and today, it's hard to accept because we were the better team."