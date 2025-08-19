Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey win PFA Player of the Year awards for 2024/25

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has won a record third PFA men's Player of the Year award, with Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey collecting the women's accolade.

Salah scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists as Arne Slot's Reds stormed to last season's Premier League title.

The 33-year-old Egypt international's stunning form in 2024/25 saw him dominate the voting by the PFA's membership and enter the history books as the first three-time Player of the Year winner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mohamed Salah's best bits from a memorable 2024-2025 campaign which helped the Egypt forward win the Premier League with Liverpool

The PFA crown complements his record-equalling third Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award picked up earlier in the year.

PFA Women's Player of the Year Caldentey, 29, moved to Arsenal last summer and scored 19 goals in all competitions, including eight on the Gunners' way to lifting the Champions League with victory in the final against her former club Barcelona.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mariona Caldentey reflects on her first season at WSL side Arsenal and says she's got 'goosebumps' from the fans singing a chant about her

Olivia Smith recently joined Caldentey at Arsenal in a world-record deal and has been named PFA Women's Young Player of the Year following her superb season at Liverpool.

Morgan Rogers has scooped the PFA Men's Young Player of the Year award following a brilliant campaign that saw the Aston Villa attacking midfielder make his England breakthrough.

Salah is joined in the 2024/25 PFA Premier League Team of the Year by Liverpool team-mates Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out some of the best skills and showboating from the 2024/25 Premier League season

Milos Kerkez, who moved to Anfield from Bournemouth in the summer, is also selected, as are the Arsenal trio of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Declan Rice.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes missed out on the XI despite being shortlisted for the Player of the Year award.

The PFA Women's Super League Team of the Year side includes two players from champions Chelsea, Erin Cuthbert and Millie Bright.

James Trafford, now of Manchester City, has become the first goalkeeper to be named Championship Player of the Year following his brilliant performances between the sticks during Burnley's promotion campaign.

No fewer than seven Birmingham players have been selected in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Year.

Premier League

Players' Player of the Year: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Image: PFA Premier League Player of the Year, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Young Player of the Year in association with eFootball: Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Image: PFA Premier League Young Player of the Year, Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers

Team of the Year 2024/25

Goalkeeper: Mats Selz (Nottingham Forest)

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), William Saliba (Arsenal), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal) Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest), Alexander Isak (Newcastle)

Women's Super League

Players' Player of the Year: Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

Image: PFA Women's Super League Player of the Year, Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey

Young Player of the Year in association with Mercedes-Benz: Olivia Smith (Liverpool)

Image: PFA Women's Super League Young Player of the Year, Liverpool's Olivia Smith

Team of the Year 2024/25

Goalkeeper: Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Emily Fox (Arsenal), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Jayde Riviere (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Kim Little (Arsenal), Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City)

Forwards: Alessia Russo (Arsenal), Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal), Mary Fowler (Manchester City)

Sky Bet Championship

Player of the Year in association with FootballCo: James Trafford (Burnley)

Image: PFA Championship Player of the Year, Burnley's James Trafford

Team of the Year 2024/25

Goalkeeper: James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Jayden Bogle (Leeds), Junior Firpo (Leeds), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Maxime Esteve (Burnley)

Midfielders: Ao Tanaka (Leeds), Josh Brownhill (Burnley), Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United)

Forwards: Joel Piroe (Leeds), Daniel James (Leeds), Borja Sainz (Norwich)

Team of the Year 2024/25

Sky Bet League One

PFA League One Players' Player of the Year: Richard Kone (Wycombe)

Image: PFA League One Player of the Year, Wycombe's Richard Kone

Team of the Year 2024/25

Goalkeeper: Ryan Allsop (Birmingham)

Defenders: Ethan Laird (Birmingham), Christoph Klarer (Birmingham), Alex Cochrane (Birmingham), Lloyd Jones (Charlton)

Midfielders: Tomoki Iwata (Birmingham), Seung-ho Paik (Birmingham), Kwame Poku (Peterborough)

Forwards: Richard Kone (Wycombe), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham), Charlie Kelman (Leyton Orient)

Sky Bet League Two

Players' Player of the Year: Michael Cheek (Bromley)

Image: PFA League Two Player of the Year, Bromley's Michael Cheek

Team of the Year 2024/25

Goalkeeper: Owen Goodman (AFC Wimbledon)

Defenders: Mickey Demetriou (Crewe), Denver Hume (Grimsby), Taylor Allen (Walsall)

Midfielders: George Abbott (Notts County), Brad Halliday (Bradford), Jack Payne (Colchester), Luke Molyneux (Doncaster)

Forwards: David McGoldrick (Notts County), Alassana Jatta (Notts County), Michael Cheek (Bromley)