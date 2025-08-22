West Ham 1-5 Chelsea: Unwanted records, 'scandalous' defending and relegation fears for West Ham

There was "scandalous" defending on the pitch and "sack the board" chants from supporters leaving the London Stadium early, as West Ham were thrashed 5-1 by Chelsea on Friday night.

Fans might wonder how, on an evening where their team were embarrassed by their rivals, no West Ham player was even booked.

The disastrous derby - on the back of a bruising 3-0 loss at newly-promoted Sunderland on the opening weekend - has already sparked talk of a relegation battle and under-pressure Graham Potter appears in desperate need of reinforcements before the transfer window closes in just over a week's time.

But with problems across the pitch and confidence battered, Potter now has a huge task on his hands to pick up his players before Tuesday's Carabao Cup trip to Wolves to stop this alarming start to the season spiralling out of control.

"I know we're only two games in, but that's a squad that's going to be in a relegation fight unless they give the manager some help," said Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp. "They need four, five, six new signings. They haven't got the quality."

They didn't have the application on Friday night, either, with Redknapp slamming the defending from Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jean-Clair Todibo in the first half. "When your players are defending like that you have no chance," he said.

Never before have West Ham conceded eight goals in their first two games of a top-flight season - but it was easy to see how they've managed it this time, with poor marking, a lack of intensity in their own box and an inability to be first or even second to crosses into the box.

Physically, the midfield was overpowered by a Chelsea team who only returned for pre-season a little over two and a half weeks ago. It is in desperate need of an injection of energy after also being found out at Sunderland.

"Fuming" was the word captain Jarrod Bowen used to sum up his feelings about the whole situation. He had been feeding off scraps for most of the game, trying to make something happen amid his team's largely toothless attacking performance.

"We gifted the goals away," he said. "Everyone has to look in the mirror and be brutally honest. We have to have a reaction."

But how likely is that to come?

As well as their record number of goals conceded this season, Potter now has the unwanted record of being the first West Ham manager to fail to reach double figures for points in his first 10 home games.

His overall record is the second-worst of any West Ham manager in the Premier League era.

"Clearly what we're doing at the moment isn't enough," he conceded in a deflated interview with Sky Sports.

West Ham fans booed the team off at half-time and the few remaining when the final whistle sounded did the same. They also turned their ire on the club's hierarchy.

This summer the club fulfilled their obligation to buy Todibo - who was hooked at half-time when Potter ditched his back-five plan - and paid fees for Malick Diouf and Mads Hermansen, the goalkeeper who was relegated with Leicester last season, spilled a cross for a Chelsea goal and who, according to Redknapp, needs to be taken out of the team.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking after the 5-1 defeat to Chelsea at the London Stadium in the Premier League, West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen claimed that the team aren't doing the basics and suggested the whole squad need an honest discussion about how to improve results

The only other additions were the free signings of Kyle Walker-Peters and Callum Wilson.

With Mohammed Kudus, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal, Lukasz Fabianski, Danny Ings, Kurt Zouma and Michail Antonio gone, it's fair to question whether West Ham's transfer business has left them weaker than they were before.

They are certainly in a worse position after Friday night. Alarm bells are ringing - and it's only August.