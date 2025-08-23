Arsenal injuries: Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard taken off against Leeds with Liverpool showdown next weekend

Arsenal's injury concerns deepened further on Saturday Night Football as Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard were taken off against Leeds.

Gunners captain Odegaard went down under a challenge in the first half and suffered a shoulder injury, coming off having initially played on.

Image: Martin Odegaard was eventually replaced against Leeds after picking up a shoulder injury

Arsenal's woes worsened in the second half when Saka - who had scored Arsenal's second goal on the stroke of half-time - went down with an issue in his left hamstring.

The England international missed four months of last season with a serious hamstring injury, and was replaced by Leandro Trossard in the 53rd minute.

"Martin felt something in his shoulder when he landed," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who added the captain would have a scan on Sunday.

"Bukayo, carrying the ball, felt something in his hamstring. I think it's the other one, not the same as the previous injury.

"He felt something sprinting, that's never a good sign. We have to speak to the doctors [on Sunday]. Let's wait."

Reacting to Saka's injury, Gary Neville said on co-commentary on Sky Sports: "You can read his lips. He said: 'Oh my God'. This is something he doesn't like. He's a tough kid. He doesn't go down injured easily, if ever."

And Sky Sports' Nick Wright added: "Saka looks worried as he goes off. So do the Arsenal fans around us. There are a few words in the ear of Arteta and his assistant, then it's down the tunnel, shaking his head as he goes."

Once again, the injury issues for Arsenal are piling up ahead of an early season showdown with Liverpool next weekend, live on Super Sunday.

Kai Havertz had already been ruled out ahead of the game against Leeds, although the extent of his injury has not yet been revealed.

"In two weeks, already we lost Kai [Havertz], Bukayo, Martin," said Arteta. "It shows how well equipped you have to be in this league."

Summer signing Christian Norgaard is also yet to make his debut as he continues to recover from an injury, while Ben White did not pass a late fitness test for Saturday's game.

Jurrien Timber's minutes are continuing to be managed - although he scored twice and assisted against Leeds - while Gabriel Jesus continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

The injury concerns come after a jubilant pre-match introduction of Eberechi Eze, who was introduced to the home crowd wearing the No 10 shirt after signing from Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Redknapp: No Saka at Anfield is a major blow

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"They need Eze. He may start at Anfield. I would like to see him play centrally. It could be difficult for him to play wide. Right now the player under a little bit of pressure is Martin Odegaard. He'll be looking at Eze thinking he could be a problem for me. If you asked Eze, he'd want to play centrally.

"There are lots of players that can come in but there's only one Bukayo Saka. When he had surgery on his other hamstring, it deflated the whole team - they weren't the same and lost a goal threat.

"He was their talisman. Saka is the one that when he gets the ball everything will be alright. To not have him at Anfield will be a major blow."

Could Eze be boost to Arsenal's injury woes?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on new signing Eberechi Eze:

"The talent is unquestionable. He's done it in this league. The personality, unbelievable.

"He has the capacity to create these magic moments. He can do it from different positions, different situations.

"He's got that flair. He's got that charisma as well about him that is very contagious."