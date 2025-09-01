Man City transfer news: Gianluigi Donnarumma to join as Ederson heads for exit

Manchester City have finalised a £26m deal with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Donnarumma has agreed a five-year deal with the option of a further year.

City have also finalised a deal with Fenerbahce to sell Ederson for around £12m.

Formal confirmation of both deals is expected to be announced on Tuesday.

James Trafford, a summer recruit from Burnley, has started all of Man City's league games this season but Donnarumma is expected to be installed as City's new number one.

Meanwhile, on a busy Deadline Day for City, a loan deal for Manuel Akanji to Inter Milan has also been completed.

Laurens: 'Not a Guardiola goalkeeper'

French football expert Julien Laurens:

"Is he the right fit for Manchester City? The answer is:100 per cent, he isn't.

"On saves, him and Thibaut Courtois, there are no goalkeepers better, maybe that is enough for Guardiola to say he wants him.

"But to play for Guardiola you have to be good with your feet. If you're not good with the ball at your feet, you are not a Guardiola goalkeeper.

"His distribution is not good enough for a Guardiola team. And his other weakness is he does not come for the ball in the air, he doesn't like coming for crosses and corners.

"If there is one league in the world where you have to be brave like that, it's the Premier League. I cannot see how Guardiola thinks, 'this is the perfect guy for me'."

Neville: Man City's defence will give teams chances

Gary Neville, speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, says Manchester City's backline gives up too many chances and is putting pressure on their attackers.

"I didn't think James Trafford was the problem today," he said, reflecting on City's 2-1 loss at Brighton on Super Sunday.

"I thought he looked a little bit startled against Tottenham. In fact he made a world-class save [at Brighton].

"When City were 1-0 up two or three years ago you could almost write the game off. They keep the ball, pop it around, suffocate teams with possession and eventually the team would have to do something and they would either see out a 1-0 win or they'd go and win two and three.

"That's not this Manchester City now because that's not a clean sheet back four anymore and it's giving teams a chance it's giving teams encouragement which means it puts pressure on the midfield and the forwards to score two and three."