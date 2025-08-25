Carabao Cup: Man Utd, Everton in action with all second-round matches available to watch live on Sky Sports+

Every Carabao Cup tie is live on Sky Sports+ again in 2025/26 - and there are 23 second-round matches taking place this week.

Manchester United will face League Two side Grimsby Town, while Mansfield will be only the second competitive opponents to Everton's brand new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Bournemouth will host Brentford while Wolves play West Ham as the 11 Premier League clubs not participating in a European competition enter the competition.

Read on to see all of the live fixtures and how to watch...

Tuesday August 26

Reading vs AFC Wimbledon, kick-off 7pm

Cambridge vs Charlton, kick-off 7.30pm

Wolves vs West Ham, kick-off 7.30pm

Accrington vs Doncaster, kick-off 7.45pm

Barnsley vs Rotherham, kick-off 7.45pm

Birmingham vs Port Vale, kick-off 7.45pm

Bournemouth vs Brentford, kick-off 7.45pm

Bromley vs Wycombe, kick-off 7.45pm

Burnley vs Derby, kick-off 7.45pm

Cardiff vs Cheltenham, kick-off 7.45pm

Millwall vs Coventry, kick-off 7.45pm

Norwich vs Southampton, kick-off 7.45pm

Preston vs Wrexham, kick-off 7.45pm

Stoke vs Bradford, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunderland vs Huddersfield, kick-off 7.45pm

Swansea vs Plymouth, kick-off 7.45pm

Burton vs Lincoln, kick-off 7.45pm

Wigan vs Stockport, kick-off 7.45pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday August 27

Everton vs Mansfield, kick-off 7.45pm

Fulham vs Bristol City, kick-off 7.45pm

Oxford vs Brighton, kick-off 7.45pm

Grimsby vs Manchester United, kick-off 8pm

I am a Sky subscriber... how do I follow my team?

Sky customers can watch their team and all the action on Sky Sports, Sky Sports+ and the Sky Sports app.

Sky Sports+ is completely free for all subscribers and can be found on channel 404 on Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream.

With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, Sky Sports+ makes it easier for fans to find and watch their team.

I am NOT a Sky subscriber, how can I watch my team?

If you don't have Sky, you can get instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels with a NOW Sports Day or Flexible Month Membership.

This will also include every single live Sky Sports+ stream and on-demand catch-up content.

How do I watch on the Sky Sports app?

Head to the 'Watch' section on the Sky Sports app to access all Sky Sports+ live streams.

New personalisation means users can access their favourite team's match even quicker by following their club and competition.

Download the Sky Sports app now:

Carabao Cup 2025/26 round dates

Round three: w/c September 15 and w/c September 22

Round four: w/c 27 October 2025

Round five: w/c 15 December 2025

Semi-final first leg: w/c January 12 2026

Semi-final second leg: w/c February 2 2026

Final: Sunday, March 22 2026