Carabao Cup: Man Utd, Everton in action with all second-round matches available to watch live on Sky Sports+
All 23 Carabao Cup second-round matches are available to watch live on Sky Sports+ this week; there will be 19 on Tuesday August 26 and four on Wednesday August 27, including Everton vs Mansfield and Grimsby vs Man Utd
Monday 25 August 2025 11:50, UK
Every Carabao Cup tie is live on Sky Sports+ again in 2025/26 - and there are 23 second-round matches taking place this week.
Manchester United will face League Two side Grimsby Town, while Mansfield will be only the second competitive opponents to Everton's brand new Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Bournemouth will host Brentford while Wolves play West Ham as the 11 Premier League clubs not participating in a European competition enter the competition.
- Got Sky? Watch the Carabao Cup on the Sky Sports app
- Not got Sky? Stream the Carabao Cup with no contract
Read on to see all of the live fixtures and how to watch...
Tuesday August 26
- Reading vs AFC Wimbledon, kick-off 7pm
- Cambridge vs Charlton, kick-off 7.30pm
- Wolves vs West Ham, kick-off 7.30pm
- Accrington vs Doncaster, kick-off 7.45pm
- Barnsley vs Rotherham, kick-off 7.45pm
- Birmingham vs Port Vale, kick-off 7.45pm
- Bournemouth vs Brentford, kick-off 7.45pm
- Bromley vs Wycombe, kick-off 7.45pm
- Burnley vs Derby, kick-off 7.45pm
- Cardiff vs Cheltenham, kick-off 7.45pm
- Millwall vs Coventry, kick-off 7.45pm
- Norwich vs Southampton, kick-off 7.45pm
- Preston vs Wrexham, kick-off 7.45pm
- Stoke vs Bradford, kick-off 7.45pm
- Sunderland vs Huddersfield, kick-off 7.45pm
- Swansea vs Plymouth, kick-off 7.45pm
- Burton vs Lincoln, kick-off 7.45pm
- Wigan vs Stockport, kick-off 7.45pm
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday August 27
- Everton vs Mansfield, kick-off 7.45pm
- Fulham vs Bristol City, kick-off 7.45pm
- Oxford vs Brighton, kick-off 7.45pm
- Grimsby vs Manchester United, kick-off 8pm
The pick of the first-round action...
I am a Sky subscriber... how do I follow my team?
Sky customers can watch their team and all the action on Sky Sports, Sky Sports+ and the Sky Sports app.
Sky Sports+ is completely free for all subscribers and can be found on channel 404 on Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream.
With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, Sky Sports+ makes it easier for fans to find and watch their team.
I am NOT a Sky subscriber, how can I watch my team?
If you don't have Sky, you can get instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels with a NOW Sports Day or Flexible Month Membership.
This will also include every single live Sky Sports+ stream and on-demand catch-up content.
How do I watch on the Sky Sports app?
Head to the 'Watch' section on the Sky Sports app to access all Sky Sports+ live streams.
New personalisation means users can access their favourite team's match even quicker by following their club and competition.
Download the Sky Sports app now:
Carabao Cup 2025/26 round dates
Round three: w/c September 15 and w/c September 22
Round four: w/c 27 October 2025
Round five: w/c 15 December 2025
Semi-final first leg: w/c January 12 2026
Semi-final second leg: w/c February 2 2026
Final: Sunday, March 22 2026