 Skip to content

Carabao Cup: Man Utd, Everton in action with all second-round matches available to watch live on Sky Sports+

All 23 Carabao Cup second-round matches are available to watch live on Sky Sports+ this week; there will be 19 on Tuesday August 26 and four on Wednesday August 27, including Everton vs Mansfield and Grimsby vs Man Utd

Monday 25 August 2025 11:50, UK

Carabao Cup match ball 2025/26
Image: All 23 Carabao Cup second round ties are available to watch live on Sky Sports+ on Tuesday and Wednesday night

Every Carabao Cup tie is live on Sky Sports+ again in 2025/26 - and there are 23 second-round matches taking place this week.

Manchester United will face League Two side Grimsby Town, while Mansfield will be only the second competitive opponents to Everton's brand new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Bournemouth will host Brentford while Wolves play West Ham as the 11 Premier League clubs not participating in a European competition enter the competition.

Read on to see all of the live fixtures and how to watch...

Tuesday August 26

  • Reading vs AFC Wimbledon, kick-off 7pm
  • Cambridge vs Charlton, kick-off 7.30pm
  • Wolves vs West Ham, kick-off 7.30pm
  • Accrington vs Doncaster, kick-off 7.45pm
  • Barnsley vs Rotherham, kick-off 7.45pm
  • Birmingham vs Port Vale, kick-off 7.45pm
  • Bournemouth vs Brentford, kick-off 7.45pm
  • Bromley vs Wycombe, kick-off 7.45pm
  • Burnley vs Derby, kick-off 7.45pm
  • Cardiff vs Cheltenham, kick-off 7.45pm
  • Millwall vs Coventry, kick-off 7.45pm
  • Norwich vs Southampton, kick-off 7.45pm
  • Preston vs Wrexham, kick-off 7.45pm
  • Stoke vs Bradford, kick-off 7.45pm
  • Sunderland vs Huddersfield, kick-off 7.45pm
  • Swansea vs Plymouth, kick-off 7.45pm
  • Burton vs Lincoln, kick-off 7.45pm
  • Wigan vs Stockport, kick-off 7.45pm
  • Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday August 27

  • Everton vs Mansfield, kick-off 7.45pm
  • Fulham vs Bristol City, kick-off 7.45pm
  • Oxford vs Brighton, kick-off 7.45pm
  • Grimsby vs Manchester United, kick-off 8pm

The pick of the first-round action...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Gustavo Hamer scored from the halfway line for Sheffield United!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the first round Carabao Cup match between Wrexham and Hull City

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Carabao Cup first round tie between Bromley and Ipswich

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the first round Carabao Cup match between Middlesbrough and Doncaster Rovers

    I am a Sky subscriber... how do I follow my team?

    Sky customers can watch their team and all the action on Sky Sports, Sky Sports+ and the Sky Sports app.

    Sky Sports+ is completely free for all subscribers and can be found on channel 404 on Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream.

    With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, Sky Sports+ makes it easier for fans to find and watch their team.

    Also See:

    I am NOT a Sky subscriber, how can I watch my team?

    If you don't have Sky, you can get instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels with a NOW Sports Day or Flexible Month Membership.

    This will also include every single live Sky Sports+ stream and on-demand catch-up content.

    How do I watch on the Sky Sports app?

    Head to the 'Watch' section on the Sky Sports app to access all Sky Sports+ live streams.

    New personalisation means users can access their favourite team's match even quicker by following their club and competition.

    Download the Sky Sports app now:

    Carabao Cup 2025/26 round dates

    Round three: w/c September 15 and w/c September 22

    Round four: w/c 27 October 2025

    Round five: w/c 15 December 2025

    Semi-final first leg: w/c January 12 2026

    Semi-final second leg: w/c February 2 2026

    Final: Sunday, March 22 2026

    SUPER 6 RETURNS - £1,000,000 'TIL IT'S WON!
    SUPER 6 RETURNS - £1,000,000 'TIL IT'S WON!

    Super 6 are starting the season by guaranteeing a £1,000,000 winner! Play for free.

    Around Sky

    Other Sports

    Upgrade to Sky Sports for the new PL season

    Other Sports

    Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract