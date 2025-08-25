Newcastle 2-3 Liverpool: Arne Slot criticises hosts' approach and says 'that wasn't a football match' after last-gasp winner

Arne Slot criticised Newcastle's approach in Liverpool's dramatic 3-2 win at St James' Park, declaring "that wasn't a football match" when asked for his assessment of the game.

Liverpool came away with a victory against 10-man Newcastle on Monday Night Football after the Magpies thought they had come from 2-0 down to secure a draw.

Sixteen-year-old Rio Ngumoha's winner 10 minutes into injury-time capped off a raucous, chaotic game that had been dominated by the future of Alexander Isak beforehand.

The Toon comeback was even more impressive given they played half of the game with 10 men after makeshift No 9 Anthony Gordon was sent off in first-half injury-time.

It was a scrappy affair from the outset with 19 fouls before the break. Newcastle then resorted their attacking play to purely set-pieces with a man fewer - a tactic that caused Liverpool problems and led to the two goals that levelled the game.

Also, the ball was in play for just 40.8 per cent of the game, which was the lowest percentage in a Premier League match since February 2010 (40 per cent in Stoke 3-0 Blackburn).

Slot said: "I'm not too sure if I saw a football match today. It was set-piece after set-piece, long throw.

"It didn't have a lot to do with tactics, what I said before the game, but I liked a lot how we stood strong. Very difficult first half hour, 45 minutes, but we didn't collapse at all, we stood strong.

"Going down to 10 men, you would expect that that is a big plus for us, but when a goalkeeper takes every free kick, then there's not so much help if you are one player up, and that's why it was so difficult for us to bring the 2-0 over the line."

He added: "I don't think there was so much open play to be played.

"In a set-piece, a long throw-in, a long ball from the goalkeeper, you don't need an extra man. It's always nice to have an extra player on hand, but it's just not as beneficial as if they want to bring the ball out from the back and we can press them. So, yes, with the ball, the one and only attack that was good in the second half, apart from maybe the 2-0, that was the one that led to the goal, which was a great attack.

"And for the first time, we went from right to the middle to the left, and a great goal for a 16-year-old.

"Maybe it wasn't the best game in terms of tactics or in terms of playing football, but I think every fan everywhere around the world enjoyed watching this game of football, also because their fans were amazing in terms of the help they gave the home team."

Carra: Konate not at the races

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"There are people for Liverpool who have made a really poor start to the season. Mo Salah is one of them even though he has got a goal and an assist. [Ibrahima] Konate is another one. He has been all over the place.

"I want my centre-back to go and win that [challenge on Dan Burn for Newcastle's equaliser]. He was all over the place last week. He is more interested in grabbing his arm. He was really poor in the first half as well. He is not at the races at all.

"I absolutely shudder to think where Liverpool would be without Virgil van Dijk who has been absolutely outstanding."

Howe: A bruising game with different emotions

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe to Sky Sports:

"A bruising game for us with so many different emotions.

"I'm really proud of the performance, really pleased with how we played, great energy, great intensity, really pleased with the following of the game plan and then adapting because we go to 10 men and for me we're the better team in the second half as well as the first.

"To come away with nothing and injuries and suspensions and concussions, it's a pretty bad day."