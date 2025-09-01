Summer transfer spending: Premier League, EFL, WSL, Scottish Premiership, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Serie A and Bundesliga breakdowns

How much have clubs spent on transfers during the summer window? We crunch the numbers...

This article was last updated on September 1 at 7.50pm. All transfer fees include potential add-ons and exclude undisclosed fees.

This article is being updated live, with numerous deal sheets submitted.

Premier League

Premier League clubs splashed a record-shattering £2.88bn on new signings during the summer window - soaring past the previous record of £2.46bn set in 2023.

Clubs also set a record for the amount of money recouped from player sales at £1.63bn. All that buying and selling registered a net spend of £1.25bn.

Clubs splurged £57.2m on Deadline Day alone, sending the overall spend hurtling towards the £3bn threshold for the first time in history - with outstanding deal sheets potentially tipping the total over that figure.

Throughout the window, clubs typically spent steadily, during and after the first mini-transfer window before the Club World Cup.

In terms of net spend, Arsenal splashed a table-topping £257m, followed by Newcastle (£169.3m), Spurs (£154.2m) and Manchester United (£152.5m). Fulham were the only club not to spend any money on new recruits for disclosed fees.

Image: Real Madrid signed Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth

At the other end of the scale, Bournemouth emerged from the window £66m in the black after offloading a raft of star players, including Illia Zabarnyi, Dean Huijsen, Dango Ouattara and Milos Kerkez.

Florian Wirtz was the most expensive signing in the window, with Liverpool shelling out a £116.5m on the Germany international, while Hugo Ekitike (£79m, Eintracht Frankfurt to Liverpool), Benjamin Sesko (£73.7m, RB Leipzig to Man Utd), and Bryan Mbeumo (£71m, Brentford to Man Utd) also made big-money moves.

Along with Nottingham Forest, promoted clubs Burnley, Sunderland and Leeds were among the busiest recruiters - all signing 10 or more players.

Image: Florian Wirtz signs for Liverpool for a transfer fee that could reach a British record £116m

Forest also shipped a table-topping 26 players out on permanent deals, followed by Palace (24), Brighton (23) and Chelsea (22).

Championship

Championship clubs also set a record with £201.2m spent and £411m recouped, resulting in a £209.8 net profit.

Ambitious, promoted clubs Wrexham and Birmingham, and Swansea led the way for net spend, while Southampton, Leicester and Ipswich - who all suffered relegation from the Premier League last term - registered the highest net profits.

Four clubs were inactive during the window: Portsmouth, Charlton, Blackburn and Oxford.

Sindre Walle Egeli (£17.5m, Ipswich from FC Nordsjaelland), Finn Azaz (£15m, Southampton from Middlesbrough) and Kasey McAteer (£15m, Ipswich from Leicester) were among the most expensive incomings.

Image: West Ham have completed the signing of Mateus Fernandes from Southampton

Meanwhile, the sales of Mateus Fernandes (£42m, Southampton to West Ham), Tyler Dibling (£42m, Southampton to Everton), Omari Hutchinson (£37.5, Ipswich to Nottingham Forest) and Liam Delap (£30m, Ipswich to Chelsea) significantly boosted the selling clubs' coffers.

League One

You can use the interactive tables below to find out every signing and outgoing in League One this summer.

League Two

You can use the interactive tables below to find out every signing and outgoing in League Two this summer.

Scottish Premiership

The Scottish Premiership window closes on September 1 at 11pm.

You can use the interactive tables below to find out every signing and outgoing in the Scottish Premiership this summer.

Women's Super League

The WSL window closes on September 4 at 11pm.

Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:

So far, London City Lionesses have by far made the most signings of the window. They have signed the likes of Nikita Parris, Jana Fernandez, Danielle van de Donk and Katie Zelem just to name a few.

Meanwhile, Spurs have signed just one player under new manager Martin Ho.

Women's football reached a new milestone this summer with the first million-pound player as Arsenal signed Olivia Smith from Liverpool.

Image: Arsenal signed Olivia Smith from Liverpool

Serie A, LaLiga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1

Image: Luis Diaz poses for a portrait after he signed a contract with Bayern Munich

The LaLiga window closes on September 1 at 10.59pm.

You can use the interactive tables below to find out every signing and outgoing in Europe's other top four leagues this summer.

