Hibernian beaten by Legia Warsaw in extra-time as Aberdeen also exit Europa League after loss to FCSB

Hibernian had Conference League football snatched from their grasp after a breathless 3-3 draw with Legia Warsaw which saw David Gray's men exit at the play-off stage 5-4 on aggregate after extra-time.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg at Easter Road, Hibs fell further behind in the 13th minute when Armenia midfielder Vahan Bichakhchyan drove in from the edge of the box.

However, in a sensational start to the second half, three goals in 11 minutes from Rocky Bushiri, Martin Boyle and Miguel Chaiwa put the visitors ahead in the tie.

But Juergen Elitim struck to draw level at 4-4 on aggregate and force extra-time before Mileta Rajovic smashed the ball high into the net to deny Hibs.

Aberdeen out of Europa and into the Conference League

Image: Aberdeen are out of the Europa League and have dropped into the Conference League

Aberdeen were left to rue a hugely-contentious first-half flashpoint in the second leg of their Europa League play-off against FCSB as they were consigned to the Conference League after a 5-2 aggregate defeat by the Romanian champions.

Following a 2-2 draw at Pittodrie last week, the Dons looked comfortable in the second leg in Bucharest's National Arena until the dubious decision to award a penalty to the hosts and send off Alexander Jensen just before the break.

FCSB captain Darius Olaru made no mistake with the penalty and the dynamic of the game instantly changed, with second-half goals from Adrian Sut and Olaru taking the tie beyond the 10-man visitors as the team formerly known as Steaua Bucharest won 3-0 on the night.