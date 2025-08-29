Xavi Simons transfer latest: Tottenham sign attacker from RB Leipzig in deal worth £51m

Tottenham have completed the signing of Chelsea target Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £51m.

The 22-year-old had been of interest to Chelsea all summer, but Spurs swiftly moved ahead of their London rivals to complete a deal for Simons.

Sky Sports News understands the Netherlands international has signed an initial five-year deal plus two optional years

Simons is expected to be presented to the Spurs fans ahead of Saturday's Premier League home game against Bournemouth.

Image: Simons' heat map and shot map for RB Leipzig during his time in the Bundesliga

Chelsea decided not to bid for Simons due to having other targets, as they look to complete a £40m deal for Alejandro Garnacho, while their valuation of Simons was £43.3m (€50m) to £47.6m (€55m).

Simons' arrival at Tottenham ends their hunt for a new No 10, having frustratingly missed out on previous targets.

Spurs failed in their pursuit of Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White earlier this summer, before north London rivals Arsenal hijacked their move for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

The capture of the versatile Simons, though, will be of great relief to boss Thomas Frank, who lost James Maddison to a serious knee injury at the start of August, which will sideline the England international for the majority of this season.

Simons, who had also been of interest to Bayern Munich, becomes Spurs' seventh summer signing to take their spending past £170m.

Sky Sports News understands signing a left-winger is still a target for Spurs in the final days of the window.

Simons reveals Frank talks key in move

Simons, who will wear ex-captain Heung-Min Son's No 7 shirt at Spurs, revealed how talks with boss Thomas Frank were key in his move.

He told the club's official website: "I'm really happy and can't wait to get going. I've been dreaming of this for a long time.

"It's a great club and when I met the head coach I knew straight away that this was the right place for me.

"I will bring flair to the team, but also hard work and discipline. I want to do everything I can to win, for the team and also for the fans."

A product of Barcelona’s La Masia academy, Simons moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 as a teenager before he made headlines during a productive loan spell at PSV in the 2022/23 campaign.

Simons would spend the next two seasons at Leipzig, scoring 22 goals in 78 appearances before his move was made permanent earlier this year.

Frank said: "I’m really pleased we have brought Xavi in - he is a great addition to the squad.

"He is still young, however, he already has good experience and, over the past few years, has played a lot of games at the top level.

"Xavi has proven his ability to get goals and assists, both from the No 10 position and left-wing. He also has a great eye for his team-mates in terms of unlocking defences, and I know he will come in and be part of a good team that is already working hard together.”

Image: Netherlands international Simons could offer something different to Tottenham

Simons moving to Tottenham represents an exciting addition to the Premier League. This is a player long regarded as one of the top young talents in Europe – and he showed glimpses of that ability despite it being a more difficult season for RB Leipzig.

There are those top-line numbers. Ten goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga, even as Leipzig missed out on Europe for the first time since their elevation to the top division. He ranked in the top 10 for goals from open play and big chances created.

But it was another statistic, the fact that Simons also ranked among the top 10 players for possession won in the final third, that really cuts to the heart of what can make him so good. The scatter charts below highlights just what a rare combination that this is.

It is why Simons remains so attractive. Thomas Frank and Tottenham have been eyeing a No 10 all summer, pursuing Morgan Gibbs-White even before James Maddison suffered a serious injury. They have energy in midfield but combining that with craft is the key.

There are some gifted players around, individuals able to provide that spark, but finding those capable of doing the work out of possession, playing at high intensity, is difficult. They are at a premium. Simons has demonstrated that ability from the outset.

Read Adam Bate's feature on Spurs' new signing here.