Aston Villa: Why have goals dried up with Villa failing to score in opening Premier League games for first time since 2002

It is never advisable to read too much into a narrative two games into a season, especially with the Premier League transfer window still open and Deadline Day set to be one of the busiest in history on Monday afternoon.

But there are still stories of note even this early in a campaign. Aston Villa's defeat at Brentford last Saturday is one of them.

The backs-to-the-wall performance of Keith Andrews' side overshadowed perhaps deeper-lying concerns within the Villa ranks. No wins, and more worryingly no goals - something that hasn't happened in back-to-back league games in the same season since May 2023.

The stats would suggest Villa were unfortunate at the Gtech where they had 17 shots. But this is not a problem of finishing - at the Gtech, the quality of their shots according to both xG and the eye test was among the worst in his 104 league games at the helm.

That performance added to an underwhelming season opener with Newcastle, during which Villa mustered just three shots all game and amassed an xG of 0.2. Ezri Konsa's sending off didn't help, but damningly Villa were worse with 11 vs 11 than after his dismissal.

Two games is little sample size but it's the first time Villa have failed to win their opening double in six years, and it's the manner of the performances which is providing the most concern.

After defeat in west London, Unai Emery pointed out that the game had played out as a similarly attritional match as Villa's previous visits to Brentford - and true enough, they have scored more than once only once in five Premier League visits to the Gtech.

But whereas in previous visits moments of quality had shone through to win two of their three visits under Emery, here the best chance they could muster was a snap shot from John McGinn from a corner. Caoimhin Kelleher could have barely wished for a more hospitable home debut.

Keith Andrews picked up where Thomas Frank left off tactically; though he deployed a notional back four, Dango Outtara's man-marking role on Lucas Digne more often saw him join his defensive colleagues with Michael Kayode pushed inside.

With the left-back muzzled, more responsibility was placed on the shoulders of Morgan Rogers and McGinn, but both were ineffective with Rogers' form at the start of the season a particular concern.

It is somewhat of a perfect storm; Rogers has shown too much in the 18 months he has been at Villa to continue playing within himself for long and Youri Tielemans unusually ineffective in west London.

The lack of creativity and tempo stifled Villa to the point that forward Ollie Watkins had the fewest touches of any outfield player. And that is becoming somewhat of a blueprint to beat Villa - refuse to play them at their own game.

When Emery first took charge almost three years ago, he immediately drew plaudits with the way his high line and mid-block suffocated opponents' build-up and invited them to press Villa's defenders given the space in behind them.

But over time opposition managers have overseen a gradual decline in their willingness to press Villa, and stifled them in the process. Andrews' Brentford were particularly adept at this last weekend, with Nathan Collins leading a low block which they had little answer to breach.

Emery's own preference for prioritising central build-up, with one player - often Digne - out wide. With opponents remaining more compact, and in the case of Brentford shackling the left-back so effectively, Villa are increasingly stifled. Perhaps Andrews had been taking notes from the Newcastle game, where Tyrone Mings had more entries into the final third than his full-back.

Things have not been aided by another summer where FFP considerations have been of paramount importance, moreso than adding to a squad which only missed out on Champions League football on the final day of last season.

Marco Asensio may return but his influence in the second half of last season cannot be overlooked. Against low blocks, where high regains take on an extra importance, he was among the most efficient in the league for winning the ball back in the final third.

The loss of Marcus Rashford has likewise taken away some raw pace and direct running which Villa's current wide players cannot replace. Leon Bailey is out on loan after a season off the boil and Donyell Malen is yet to find his consistency and in their absence, McGinn has been asked to perform a role which clearly does not suit him, despite an impressive cameo out wide in 2023/24.

But there is more than one way to win a football match. There have been suggestions Rogers' form has been impacted by the loss of team-mate and close friend Jacob Ramsey, whose shock sale to Newcastle earlier this month came only days after Villa offered the boyhood Villain a new contract.

The England winger is too talented to remain on the fringes of games for too long, while new boy Evann Guessand is still yet to make his first start but showed flashes at the Gtech.

Questions have been asked whether Emery will - or should - change his ways, and even with another difficult summer of recruitment there is no doubt Villa should be performing better than this.

But this is the style that he has lived and died by his whole career. And given his previous record at Villa Park and elsewhere, the likelihood is it will be firing again soon enough.

