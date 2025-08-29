Leny Yoro: Man Utd defender says 'little mistakes' costing team in difficult week

Leny Yoro says "little mistakes" are costing Manchester United in what has been a difficult week for the team ahead of their Premier League match against Burnley on Saturday.

Optimism after positive signs against Arsenal have been tempered after a disappointing week with a draw at Fulham followed by a disastrous loss to Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup, with United still searching for their first win of the season.

Yoro, who has been a bright spark of Manchester United's present and future having signed for the club last summer from Lille, did not travel for the tie against Grimsby and admitted it has been challenging week at Old Trafford.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the second-round Carabao Cup clash between Grimsby Town and Manchester United

"I think it's been difficult for everyone," Yoro told Sky Sports News.

"This game is in the past now and we need to move forward and think about Burnley. The team is ready to hold their heads up and we're looking forward to the game."

United boss Ruben Amorim was pretty clear with his comments after his side's defeat at Grimsby, saying "something needs to change" and although he later admitted he may have got a little carried away, Yoro acknowledged the team are not helping themselves in games.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ruben Amorim reflected on his post-match comments to the loss to Grimsby

"It's difficult because I think without the Grimsby game - against Fulham and Arsenal I think we were a bit unlucky in these games because we did well, honestly," Yoro said.

"We had the opportunity to score and we conceded goals we can avoid - I think these are the small things we need to improve.

"If we don't concede these little mistakes, we will win games - it's just little mistakes we need to change."

With the positive energy created over the summer and during pre-season slightly negated, United could find themselves heading towards a potential crisis if they fail to beat Burnley on Saturday.

However, one message that has been clear having spoken to Amorim himself and many of the players is that they feel the team is closer than ever, and that might be just a decisive factor in navigating this tricky start to the season for United.

Image: Yoro has praised the team spirit at Man Utd this season

Yoro said: "Once we enter Carrington, we focus on ourselves and the spirit of the team.

"The team spirit is really important for our team and we saw in pre-season when we were always together - we built a spirit.

"This type of game [Grimsby] helps also to have a good spirit because we need to stay together no matter what the result is.

"We need to reflect this on the pitch and try to do everything to do it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Merson couldn't believe the attitude of Manchester United players during their Grimsby defeat and believes the pressure of the club is a massive factor in the below-par performances

Little Rio and WC ambitions

It is no secret Yoro has a close relationship with former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand.

The former United legend was credited for being a convincing force in bringing Yoro to Old Trafford, who admitted when signing for the club he spent 10 minutes on the phone with Ferdinand which helped make up his mind on picking United as his next club.

But over the last 12 months, Yoro's evident development has received not just praise but also comparisons to Ferdinand in terms of his defensive style and comfort on the ball - a comparison Yoro is not upset about.

Image: Yoro helped Man Utd to a draw at Fulham last weekend

Yoro said: "When you are compared to Rio, I think you can just be happy with this.

"If I can have the same career he did here, I think it's not bad!

"I'm really happy with this comparison and I know him personally as a person and as a player - it only benefits me.

"United are one of the best clubs in the world, it was not too difficult for me to choose and I liked the project, I know we will be good in the future."

While Yoro individually is showing clear signs of progression, one goal he will have his sights on is next summer's World Cup. He has been capped at every level for France from U17s to the U23s but he is yet to appear for the senior side.

Although France have had incredible depth in most positions for almost a decade, centre-back could be a position that may be up for grabs come next summer - and that is certainly a target for the 19-year-old.

"Of course it's a dream to play for the France team, especially play in a World Cup," Yoro said.

"I'll try and do my best this season to achieve this and I know maybe with time it'll be more calm, so I just need to be patient to continue to work and have good performances."