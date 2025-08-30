Nicolas Jackson transfer news: Chelsea striker heading to Bayern as record loan fee agreed

Bayern Munich have agreed a record loan deal of £13m for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea have accepted a loan with an option to buy in a deal that includes a £13m (€15m) upfront loan fee with an additional £56.2m (€65m) fixed fee and a sell-on clause.

The package is potentially worth £70m in total, which matches Chelsea's valuation of the player, who they signed from Villarreal two years ago for £30m.

Sky Sports News has been told that if the option is triggered after the initial loan, Jackson will sign a five-year deal with Bayern.

Jackson, who has agreed a contract with Bayern, will travel to Munich on Saturday afternoon to have a medical and finalise his move.

The 24-year-old had told Chelsea earlier this month that he wanted to consider his options during the transfer window after the club signed strikers Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer.

Jackson had huge interest from a number of clubs in the Premier League and Europe, but his mind was made up when Bayern made their interest known.

After talks on Friday night, the final decision to accept Bayern's offer was made on Saturday morning. Chelsea decided to accept an option to buy instead of an obligation because of the record loan fee.

Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany is thought to have been a huge factor in Jackson choosing Bayern.

Jackson scored 13 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions last season, having netted 17 in 44 during his first year at the club.

AC Milan sign Nkunku from Chelsea

Image: Christopher Nkunku has left Chelsea to join AC Milan

AC Milan have completed the signing of Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea in a deal that could reach up to more than £36m.

The France international has signed a five-year contract with the Serie A side.

This deal takes Chelsea's sales for this summer to around £314m.

The 27-year-old joined the Blues from RB Leipzig in June 2023 in a £52m deal.

Nkunku struck 18 goals in 62 appearances for Chelsea as he helped Enzo Maresca's side win the Conference League and Club World Cup.

Image: Alejandro Garnacho is closing in on a switch to Chelsea

Chelsea have agreed a £40m fee with Manchester United to sign Alejandro Garnacho.

The forward underwent a medical on Friday ahead of completing the deal which includes a 10 per cent sell-on fee.

It represents the fourth-largest sale in Man Utd's history after those of Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Angel Di Maria - and the club's largest ever sale of an academy graduate.

A compromise over Garnacho's valuation had to be reached as United valued him at £50m - which was more than Chelsea were prepared to pay.

United negotiated the fee up from an initial Chelsea offer of £25m.

Image: Facundo Buonanotte joined Brighton from Rosario Central in 2023

Chelsea are set to beat other Premier League clubs to the loan signing of Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton.

The Blues are close to completing the season-long loan signing of the 20-year-old in a deal that does not include an option or an obligation to buy.

There was interest in Buonanotte from other Premier League clubs, including Leeds United.

Brighton have insisted they only want to loan the Argentina international to a club in England.

Borussia Dortmund had made a loan offer for the player with an option, while there was also interest from French outfit Lyon.