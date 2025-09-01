Man Utd transfer news: Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez keen on Old Trafford move

Manchester United are in talks over two goalkeepers - Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and Royal Antwerp's Senne Lammens - on Deadline Day.

They are keeping potential deals with Martinez and Lammens warm before deciding which one to go for - if they end up signing one at all.

There is still a chance that United will have the same goalkeeping department as they do now.

Both Martinez and Lammens want to join Ruben Amorim's side, but any deal would have to be right.

Both goalkeepers were left out of their respective squads over the weekend.

Martinez was not included in Villa's matchday squad to face Crystal Palace on Sunday, and Villa boss Unai Emery admitted the club needed to "fix" the situation.

Martinez has had offers but is thought to be waiting on Man Utd.

One source has told Sky Sports News that United have explored the conditions of a deal for the 32-year-old.

Speaking after Villa's 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace, where Martinez was not included in the match-day squad, Emery said: "It is not helping us. One of the circumstances not helping.

"We will see how we close the transfer window. We have a lot of circumstances that are not helping us be mentally like we were last year."

When asked why Martinez was not included in the squad, Emery added: "He was not available. Tomorrow is the deadline, and we will see how we finish. We need the players focused and 100 per cent. He wasn't.

"We will see tomorrow. I cannot tell anything more. I don't know, this is the reality. We will see tomorrow."

The Argentina international signed a five-year deal last August that runs until the summer of 2029.

The World Cup winner played in Aston Villa's 1-0 loss at Brentford last weekend for his first appearance of the season.

Meanwhile, Man Utd continue talks with Royal Antwerp over Lammens.

Galatasaray are also pushing for the 23-year-old and United will not get drawn into a bidding war over the Belgian shotstopper.

Both potential deals are thought to be complicated given the time left in the window, and there is still a chance United will not sign a goalkeeper before the deadline.

Neville: United must sign a goalkeeper

Sky Sports' Gary Neville:

"If your goalkeeper is making mistakes, it undermines everything that you do. And at Old Trafford, it's the most unforgiving ground for goalkeepers.

"The Manchester United goalkeeper spot is the toughest position in English football, bar none. If you give goals away at United as a keeper, you'll be scrutinised heavily.

"It's not about never making mistakes - it's about how you recover from them, your body language, and whether you look authoritative. The two they've got right now don't fill that role.

"They have to get a goalkeeper in. I've thought it for months, and every United fan thinks the same."