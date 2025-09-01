Marc Guehi transfer news: Liverpool agree £35m deal with Crystal Palace defender set for medical

Liverpool and Crystal Palace have agreed a £35m deal for centre-back Marc Guehi.

The England international has been given permission to undergo a medical, which will happen in London.

Guehi started and captained Palace against Aston Villa on Sunday evening, scoring a sublime curling effort in his side's 3-0 Premier League victory at Villa Park.

Liverpool had made an improved bid worth £35m for Guehi on Saturday that included a 10 per cent sell-on clause, however, Palace wanted a replacement through the door first before allowing their skipper to leave Selhurst Park.

Palace are still pushing for three possible deals for defenders. Brighton defender Igor Julio is undergoing a medical at the club, but is still under consideration by West Ham.

Meanwhile, Jaydee Canvot, the 19-year-old Toulouse centre-back, has now completed his Palace medical and his signing is expected to be confirmed shortly in a deal worth £20.8m.

Glasner is keen for the club to also complete a deal for Serbia international defender Strahinja Pavlovic, although it is understood negotiations are not progressing.

Palace are also considering a move for Chelsea's Axel Disasi. The defender is a member of Chelsea's 'bomb squad' of players who are not part of Enzo Maresca's first-team squad - and are free to find another club.

The Frenchman spent last season on loan at Aston Villa.

'Guehi the signing of the window'

Paul Merson on Sky Sports:

"Guehi is a brilliant player. I really do think he's a top centre-half - absolute class. He gets into everybody's team, in my opinion.

"People might say he doesn't get in at Arsenal at the moment because of their two centre-halves, but he'd be a great replacement. I know he'll want to play, but in this day and age, when we're throwing money like £60m, £80m, £125m about, he's an absolute bargain for a top, top centre-half.

"I've heard people say, Palace could have got £70m for him last year, but they wouldn't have won the FA Cup and the Community Shield without him. It was the best £35m saved in history.

"Getting him for £35m, in football terms that's a cup of tea. For a 25-year-old international of that calibre, it's an unbelievable signing. It's the signing of the window."