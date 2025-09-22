Carabao Cup: Arsenal, Spurs and Man City in action with all third-round matches available to watch live on Sky Sports+

The Carabao Cup third-round schedule continues on Wednesday night, with some bumper clashes to enjoy all live on Sky Sports.

The third round continued on Tuesday night as Premier League Burnley were stunned at home by League One Cardiff City, Everton were dumped out by Wolves and Chelsea survived a scare to progress past third-tier Lincoln City.

Elsewhere, Brighton thumped in six at Barnsley, and Fulham, Wrexham, Liverpool and Wycombe all progressed.

The round concludes on Wednesday night, September 24 with four more top-flight sides featuring live on Sky Sports, including holders Newcastle United's home game with Bradford City, Arsenal's tricky-looking trip to Port Vale, Man City's visit to Huddersfield Town and Spurs' clash with Doncaster Rovers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And remember, EVERY single tie is live on Sky Sports, so whoever you support, you will not miss a thing, including the draw for the fourth round that follows the Port Vale vs Arsenal clash.

Read on to see all of the live fixtures and how to watch...

Wednesday Sept 24

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City, kick-off 7.45pm, Sky Sports+

Newcastle United vs Bradford City, kick-off 7.45pm, Sky Sports+

Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers, kick-off 7.45pm, Sky Sports+

Port Vale vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm, Sky Sports Football

Third round results so far...

I am a Sky subscriber... how do I follow my team?

Sky customers can watch their team and all the action on Sky Sports, Sky Sports+ and the Sky Sports app.

Sky Sports+ is completely free for all subscribers and can be found on channel 404 on Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream.

With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, Sky Sports+ makes it easier for fans to find and watch their team.

I am NOT a Sky subscriber, how can I watch my team?

If you don't have Sky, you can get instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels with a NOW Sports Day or Flexible Month Membership.

This will also include every single live Sky Sports+ stream and on-demand catch-up content.

How do I watch on the Sky Sports app?

Head to the 'Watch' section on the Sky Sports app to access all Sky Sports+ live streams.

New personalisation means users can access their favourite team's match even quicker by following their club and competition.

Carabao Cup 2025/26 round dates

Round four: w/c 27 October 2025

Round five: w/c 15 December 2025

Semi-final first leg: w/c January 12 2026

Semi-final second leg: w/c February 2 2026

Final: Sunday, March 22 2026