Championship talking points: Boro buoyant, Sheff Utd struggling and Ipswich underwhelm

'Edwards has built a culture quickly at Middlesbrough'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andy Hinchcliffe assesses Middlesbrough's brilliant start to the season on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast

Middlesbrough are the only side remaining in the Championship with a 100 per cent record, having won four from four under new boss Rob Edwards. They sit top of the table.

Andy Hinchcliffe on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:

"Last season's 10th-place finish just was not good enough. I liked Michael Carrick's approach, but it was not effective and they were not close enough to the top six. Rob Edwards knows what he is doing. He proved that with Luton, and while his appointment was a surprise, the signings have been impressive.

"The fans have not missed Finn Azaz because of the quality brought in elsewhere. Middlesbrough look solid. Luke Ayling, Dael Fry and Alfie Jones at the back, with Hayden Hackney and Aidan Morris covering the ground in midfield, give them a strong foundation.

"Add the new attacking options, I'd expect Tommy Conway to score 15 goals, and they have real balance. Against Sheffield United, they were miles ahead in work rate, quality and organisation. Rob has built a culture quickly, making them defensively stronger without sacrificing control or attacking threat."

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

'A disaster for Sheffield United'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jobi McAnuff talks about Sheffield United's problems

At the other end is Sheffield United, still without so much as a point this season under Ruben Selles. His appointment to replace Chris Wilder has proven challenging thus far.

Jobi McAnuff on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:

"It has been a disaster for Sheffield United. They have not won a game, and when you look at the table and see Sheffield Wednesday above them, it adds insult to injury. Given the standards expected at Bramall Lane, this start has been unacceptable. Ruben Selles fronted up after the Middlesbrough defeat, which deserves credit, but saying you are the man for the job is not enough. The way the team is being set up raises real concerns.

"At Middlesbrough, Sydie Pek was left isolated as the lone holding midfielder, with Gus Hamer and Callum O'Hare pushed on, leaving them far too open. Against a side with strong midfield control, it was tactical naivety. Players looked frustrated and unconvinced by the approach, and that lack of belief makes for very long afternoons.

"Selles has to adapt quickly. You have to respect the opposition, particularly away from home, and tighten things up. Right now, this is a club that will not give time for experiments, and he needs results immediately."

'Leicester not glamorous, but effective'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hinchcliffe assesses Leicester's solid start

Three wins from four for Leicester so far. It hasn't always been stylish, but they have got the job done and pushed through a turbulent opening few weeks where there was still plenty of uncertainty about the makeup of their squad.

Andy Hinchcliffe on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:

"The wins against Charlton and Birmingham are exactly the kind of results you need in the Championship. Even with the uncertainty around the squad, not knowing who would stay or go, they still found a way to deliver gritty, resilient performances against sides that arguably outplayed them. That shows a bit of desire, hunger and resilience in this Leicester team. Now, Marti Cifuentes knows exactly what squad he has to work with moving forward, and there is still plenty of talent, especially young talent, in this group.

"Expectations will be high. When you are Leicester, recently relegated with a strong squad, everyone expects you to challenge for the top six. I believe they will. Starting the season well has bought them breathing space going into the international break. Imagine they were sitting in the bottom six with no wins - the conversation around Marti's future would already have started.

"Instead, they have laid solid foundations. It has not been glamorous, but it has been effective, and the fans will appreciate the effort and resilience the team has shown."

'Underwhelming start for Ipswich'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McAnuff breaks down Ipswich's season so far

Tipped by many to be the title winners, it has not been a good start for Ipswich Town on their return to the Championship. They are yet to win a game this season, drawing three and losing one of their first four games under Kieran McKenna.

Jobi McAnuff on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:

"Ipswich Town have been underwhelming so far, given the quality of their squad. When they came up, there was clear structure and strategic planning in their signings, bringing in Championship-level experience to hit the ground running.

"They have lost key players like Delap and Hutchinson, but the talent they retained should be more than capable. So far, the team has lacked rhythm and the smoothness in possession we expect from Kieran McKenna's sides.

"Central midfield has been a particular weakness, with the balance that players like Massimo Luongo and Sam Morsy provided missing."

'Commitment of players at Sheffield Wednesday has been remarkable'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hinchliffe discusses Sheffield Wednesday

Amid all the misery and strife at Sheffield Wednesday, the staff and players have shown a real resilience on the pitch - shown by their battling point at Wrexham last month.

Andy Hinchcliffe on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:

"Sheffield Wednesday have shown real resilience and care for their club. They are clearly not the strongest side and do not have enough players, but the commitment of those on the pitch has been remarkable. The players and fans know the future of the club depends on them, and despite the uncertainty around ownership, they are giving everything they can.

"In an era where many footballers are accused of playing just for money or career moves, the Wednesday squad stands out. They genuinely care about the club. They could easily go through the motions, but they do not. That commitment has been inspiring and has helped them stay competitive, even with the club's limitations and the injuries they face.

"However, resilience and desire can only carry a team so far. Without improvements off the pitch and in the squad, they remain at risk of relegation. Still, Sheffield Wednesday are a striking example of players who truly care about their club, and that dedication deserves recognition."

'Window closure will help Southampton settle'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player What does McAnuff think of Southampton's mixed start?

Many managers in the Championship will be pleased the window is closed, but few more than Will Still - who finally has a settled squad at Southampton.

Jobi McAnuff on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:

"Southampton's recruitment has been smart. Adding Tom Fellows gives them natural width to complement narrow forwards like Adam Armstrong, who prefers a more central role, while Finn Azaz brings creativity higher up in midfield. The new signings give manager Will a clearer picture of the squad he can work with, but the delay in completing transfers has been a problem.

"Lingering uncertainty over players like Tyler Dibling and Mateus Fernandes has made it difficult for the squad to settle and for the manager to implement his plans fully.

"Once the window closed, everyone knew who was staying, which allowed the team to focus and plug into Will's methods. With that clarity and the quality of the squad, they are well-positioned for a successful season."

Championship fixtures this weekend

Saturday 3pm unless stated