WSL round-up and highlights: Everton beat Liverpool as Ornella Vignola scores hat-trick; Man Utd and Tottenham win

Ornella Vignola scored a hat-trick on her Women's Super League debut for Everton as the Toffees secured a 4-1 win in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

The Reds took the lead through Cornelia Kapocs, rifling her effort into the top-right corner in the 12th minute, but saw it quickly cancelled out by Vignola's first goal of the afternoon.

The summer signing from Granada led the counter-attack for her side before shifting the ball onto her left foot and curling a shot into the far corner. Katja Snoeijs would then head Everton into the lead just before the break.

Three changes for the restart from Brian Sorensen quickly saw Everton cruise into control of the derby, with Vignola netting two goals in two minutes to become the first Everton player to score a hat-trick against Liverpool since Dixie Dean in 1931.

Everton striker Ornella Vignola speaking to Sky Sports:



"The crowd was unbelievable and what a way to start the league!"



On which of the three goals was her favourite: "The first goal, I don't know [how she did it]."

Malard scores double as Man Utd see off Leicester

Melvine Malard netted two late goals as Manchester United began their WSL campaign with a 4-0 win against Leicester.

Marc Skinner's side had already played in Champions League qualifying before the WSL season got under way, and Ella Toone continued her scoring form with the hosts' opener.

Malard's deflected attempt was poked into her path by Elisabeth Terland, allowing Toone to turn home. It was a poignant moment for the midfielder with the goal coming on the one-year anniversary of her father's passing.

Terland - who has already scored four goals in CL qualifying - added the second before the break. She was inexplicably left unmarked inside the box to easily head home Jayde Riviere's cross.

Man Utd kept seeing chances pass them by, but Malard made sure of the points with her double. The first saw her head home from Dominique Janssen's cross before a super arrowed effort made it four.

Jess Park also made her Man Utd debut after her Deadline Day move from Man City, coming on midway through the second half.

England's late penalty sees Spurs to victory as Brighton draw against Villa

Bethany England's late penalty saw Tottenham beat West Ham 1-0 in a tight London derby.

Spurs were awarded the spot-kick when Katrina Gorry bought down Eveliina Summanen, and it was brilliantly dispatched by the Tottenham skipper.

Brighton and Aston Villa played out a goalless draw in their opening match in front of watching England boss Sarina Wiegman.

Rachel Daly and Lynn Wilms struck the woodwork for Villa, while England forward Michelle Agyemang also hit a post for the Seagulls.