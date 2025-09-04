Celtic Boys Club: Lawyers looking into nine further abuse cases

Content trigger warning: Please be aware of sensitive content in the following story

Lawyers representing former players of Celtic Boys Club have revealed they are looking into nine further cases against Celtic relating to claims of historical child abuse.

It comes after a lawsuit against Celtic by victims of historical sexual abuse ended, with all but three claims settled.

In total, 24 former Celtic Boys Club members will share a combined seven-figure sum.

Discussions continue in three of the remaining cases, where offers have been made, while lawyers were left "without instruction" in one other case and, therefore, unable to proceed.

Thompson Solicitors say the nine other claims brought to light relate to abuse by Celtic Boys Club founder Jim Torbett plus coaches Frank Cairney and Jim McCafferty.

All three figures from the Boys Club, which was not formally affiliated with Celtic, had been convicted in recent years of sexual offences against teenage players spanning decades.

Celtic - who previously said they were not responsible because the Boys Club was a separate entity - indicated last year they were looking to settle the cases.

Sky Sports News has contacted Celtic for comment.

The group action against Celtic was the first personal injury action in Scotland to be litigated and settled using the Group Proceedings rules in the Court of Session.

These ensured that each survivor retained their individual right to compensation for their own injuries and losses which allowing common issues of liability to considered.

In a statement, Laura Connor of Thompsons Solicitors, said: "This has been a landmark case-not only in terms of its legal significance but in the real, meaningful progress it represents for survivors of historical abuse at Celtic Boys Club and beyond.

"It has reshaped the legal landscape in Scotland, showing that justice can be pursued collectively without diminishing the voice or rights of the individual.

"We are incredibly proud to have been instructed by our clients, whose resilience throughout this unnecessarily lengthy process has been remarkable. Their strength, and that of all our clients, inspires us to continue the difficult fights for justice, finding novel ways to do so."