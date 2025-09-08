Dominik Livakovic: Croatia goalkeeper on World Cup penalty shoot-out heroics and keys to his country's achievements

"The pressure was huge, it's Brazil, in a World Cup quarter-final. But at the same time, you feel a strange peace."

Dominik Livakovic was one of the stars of the last World Cup. Croatia's shoot-out hero against Japan in the last 16 - when he saved three penalties - had the eyes of the world on him when their tie with Brazil went the distance too.

"You don't want to let anyone down," he tells Sky Sports, sharing an insight into what it is like to be centre stage in the biggest show on Earth. "I just tried to stay focused, not overthink, and give everything.

"There's no secret formula, it's a mix of preparation, instinct, and staying calm. Before big games, I study all the penalty takers with our analysts. But in the moment, you also need to read body language and trust your feeling."

He saved Brazil's first penalty from Rodrygo and when Marquinhos missed their fourth, Croatia were into another semi-final.

It was ultimately third place for them in Qatar. Another incredible achievement for a country of under four million people and backing up that brilliant run to the final in 2018.

Only a 98th-minute Italy equaliser denied them progress into the knockouts at the Euros last summer, having also been drawn in a group with eventual winners Spain, while they finished runners-up in the 2023 Nations League as well.

What is the key to Croatia punching above their weight?

"The Croatian national team jersey is sacred to all Croatians, and it's an incredible honour to represent our country," Livakovic explains. "It's our unity that makes the real difference. Every time we step onto the pitch, we represent something bigger than ourselves.

"That heart and togetherness, both within the team and with the fans, can take you far, sometimes even further than financial resources or the size of your population.

"What you really need is a strong football culture and belief in your people."

These Croatian players are easy to get behind. The majority of them have been excelling for a long time - including Livakovic, who, at 30, has passed 500 senior appearances for club and country.

This is a squad filled with experience, underlined by the fact 11 of the 13 goals they have scored in their first three World Cup 2026 qualifiers have come from players over 30.

World football is trending younger and delighting in teenage stars such as Lamine Yamal, but the Croatia camp is packed with veterans, proving know-how is a crucial attribute - especially in tournament football.

Their leader, Luka Modric, epitomises that. The 39-year-old playmaker still sets the standards for his countrymen.

"Luka is a leader on and off the pitch by example," says Livakovic. "His professionalism, calmness, and work ethic push everyone around him to be better. He's not just a legend, he's still one of our most important players, and we're lucky to have him."

That goal rush in their opening qualifiers - which bizarrely stalled in the 1-0 win away to the Faroe Islands on Friday when, interestingly, Modric was benched and just four players over 30 started - has put Croatia in a strong position to qualify for a fourth World Cup in a row.

They sit second in Group L but would leapfrog Czech Republic into top spot if they won their two games in hand, the first of which is at home to Montenegro on Monday night.

The bright lights are calling once again for Livakovic and his Croatia team-mates.

"Our first goal is to qualify, nothing happens without that," Livakovic points out. "Once we're there, the next step is to get through the group stage. We know what we're capable of, but we also respect the process. With the right focus and unity, anything is possible."

But it is not just with Croatia that Livakovic is targeting more success. He made a Deadline Day move to Girona on loan from Fenerbahce and is excited by the possibilities of his first spell in Spain.

"I've had some great moments, but I feel there's still more ahead of me," he says.

Could that one day bring him to the Premier League? "There was some interest in the past but nothing that fully aligned at the time," he says. "Now that I've joined Girona and arrived in LaLiga, I'm fully focused on this new chapter. It's a great league with top-level competition, and I'm excited to prove myself here."

What does he admire about the Premier League? "The intensity, the speed, the atmosphere, every game is like a final. And of course, the goalkeepers have to be really complete to succeed there." Livakovic is certainly that.

"The role has evolved a lot," he says when discussing the demands on goalkeepers in the modern game.

"Today, a goalkeeper isn't just someone who stops shots, we're the first playmaker. I'm often involved in building from the back, staying calm under pressure, and making the right decision between short and long passes. It requires focus and communication.

"But what hasn't changed is the core responsibility: to make the saves when the team needs you." The moments Livakovic relishes.

