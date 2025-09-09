Keinan Davis interview: Udinese striker on being released by Stevenage and scoring in the San Siro against Inter Milan

When Keinan Davis was weighing up his options in summer of 2023, the striker was leaning towards a move to the Championship. It was a conversation with his former coach at Biggleswade United that persuaded him to plump for Udinese instead.

"Dave Northfield is someone who is very important to me and I listen to him," Davis tells Sky Sports. "When I was feeling a little bit apprehensive, he was just like, 'you cannot turn down an opportunity to play against Inter at the San Siro' and stuff like that."

On the last day of August in 2025 came spectacular vindication. In front of over 70,000 supporters inside that San Siro, Davis scored the equaliser from the penalty spot, set up the winning goal and walked away from Milan with the man of the match award too.

Image: Davis celebrates scoring Udinese's first goal in their win over Inter

"It has been nice to feel the love, even from people that do not support Udinese. People from my old teams just messaging me because it is the San Siro. Where I have come from, it is just not a place I would ever think I would end up scoring, you know?

"It is such a historic stadium, to go there and win was amazing. To score as well just topped it off. Taking a penalty with all those fans, all that noise, those are the moments that you live for. Those are the situations you want to be in as a footballer."

Supporters of Davis' former club Nottingham Forest might be a little surprised by the penalty. He did not take one during Forest's shoot-out win over Sheffield United in a play-off semi-final. "I was down for number seven, I think. I was too nervous at that time."

Image: Davis prepares to take his San Siro penalty against Yann Sommer

At Aston Villa, prior to that, he took only one, and that was for the development team. "I missed." But watching Davis ooze composure in an Udinese shirt, even down to the stuttered run-up, it is impossible not to reach the conclusion that he has matured.

"In pre-season, I had been doing penalties every day, just waiting for this moment really. I knew we would get a penalty sooner or later, so I was well prepared." Players leaving presented him with an opportunity. "I feel like the responsibility is on the No 9."

It is a responsibility that he is relishing, albeit belatedly. Davis made only six appearances during his first season at Udinese. "A nightmare," he says. "Terrible. I could not show the fans anything." The second season was better, but still marred by injury.

"It was very tough," admits Davis. "I feel like you get the respect of your team-mates when you show what you can do. If you are training alone, you cannot build that rapport because you are on a different schedule to them. You are kind of just in this grey area.

"Away games, you are not travelling with the team. It was just very tough to feel a part of everything and that can begin to play on your mind a bit. But I feel like I have got over that now and I feel very comfortable here and everyone is starting to see that."

Davis is enjoying the lifestyle in Udine - "quiet and friendly" - along with his partner and daughter. But he has not always felt so comfortable. Indeed, Davis freely admits that he never felt fully at home at Aston Villa. There was a kind of imposter syndrome.

Image: Davis was given an opportunity by Aston Villa after his Stevenage release

He was signed from Biggleswade having been released from Stevenage. Players tend to get poached from smaller academies. They rarely get released then earn a deal at a bigger one. "It was such a drastic change." He was not the outstanding youth talent.

"I was not even the first-choice striker. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy had made his debut at 16 in the Premier League. I just always felt like an underdog who had randomly popped up. I got a trial, got signed. I felt like I was not meant to be there if that makes sense."

In that context, his 87 appearances for Villa represent a triumph. "That mindset helped me," he says now. "I always had it in my stomach, that feeling that I had to show people. It is a driving force inside me, really." One that dates back to that Stevenage rejection.

"Everyone in the area knew that I played for Stevenage. It was kind of my identity, which is not good. 'He plays for Stevenage. He is the footballer.' When you get released, what are you now? I had to work in my cousin's barber shop. That was a very difficult period."

Davis earned his second chance. "That is why I am so grateful to Dave for keeping me in football at Biggleswade. The scouts came down. It was just meant to be." His message to youngsters who might find themselves in the same situation? "Keep going," he says.

"Some people will not let go because this is all they have. That is what it was like for me. There was nothing else I could have been other than a footballer. If you really have that fire in your stomach, keep going, stay on track and make your dreams come true."

Image: Davis pictured during his spell in the Championship with Nottingham Forest

Davis says he is living his friends' dreams too and he is not done yet. Serie A is bringing the best out in him. He lists his assets as "pace, strength and holding the ball up, bringing others into play" and there is argument that these qualities stand out in Italy.

"I bring that physical side to Serie A. It is not like the Premier League. It is very physical in England, quite transitional. In Serie A, they like a low block. It can be difficult. The players are not the fastest or strongest, but mentality wise, they love their defending.

"When I was defending in England, it was not really on my mind to drop in on the No 6 and now press here or press there. But you have to deliver on those numbers here, the manager is very big on that. The tactical side is where I have improved the most."

Image: Davis is enjoying life at Udinese and has no immediate plans to return to England

He had no choice. "I have had to download a lot to survive." But now he is fully fit, the hope is that he can enjoy the best season of his career. "Every striker has a number. I definitely have one that I have never reached before but I will keep it to myself for now."

For some, the move abroad always comes with one eye on proving a point when they return. But, at 27, Davis no longer thinks in those terms. Especially after beating Inter. "It gives you belief. If you can do it against them, you can do it against anyone," he says.

"England used to be at the front of my mind. But coming here has opened my eyes. There are a lot of big clubs that I did not understand just how big they are. There is Italy, Germany and France. England is not a must now. I just want to enjoy my football."