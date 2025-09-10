Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United: Can either get their season going on Friday night?
Ipswich and Sheffield United meet on Friday night as both target their first win of the season. Watch Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Friday night; kick-off 8pm.
Thursday 11 September 2025 08:05, UK
It has not been the start to the new campaign that either would have expected.
Ipswich Town, hotly-tipped for the title, are still without a win. They have drawn three and lost once, and two of their points have come courtesy of very late penalty awards.
But by contrast with Sheffield United, their season has started swimmingly. The Blades, under new boss Ruben Selles, are without so much as a point. They sit stone-cold bottom of the league.
The pair meet on Friday night at Portman Road following the international break. Both have made moves in the market to try and rectify a poor opening, and pressure is on both to get their 2025/26 endeavours up and running.
On the latest Championship Catch-up on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast, Jobi McAnuff and Andy Hinchcliffe discussed the poor starts both have suffered...
Ipswich have been 'underwhelming'
Jobi McAnuff on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:
"Ipswich have been really underwhelming, if I am honest. I expected a lot more from them given the squad they have. When they went up, there seemed to be a clear structure and strategic planning in terms of the players they signed.
"Many of them had Championship-level experience, players who could do well in the Premier League but, if the club came back down, would still be ready to hit the ground running. That was the thinking behind a lot of those signings.
"Yes, they have lost a couple of important players. Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson both played significant roles for them. But even so, with what they have at their disposal, Ipswich have not been anywhere near the level you would expect.
"They have not yet found the rhythm that we usually associate with Kieran McKenna's teams, both in League One and the Championship. There are a lot of moving parts, and new players are still finding their way.
"You cannot underestimate the impact of a poor run. Once you get into a mode of not winning, there is a hangover period. I have experienced it myself, going up, not winning many games, then coming back down.
"You start to wonder how to win again and whether what you are doing is good enough. I have every faith that McKenna will turn it around, though. The squad has quality in almost every position and, importantly, depth.
"Look at some of the substitutes in their last game: Chuba Akpom, Jack Clarke, Sammie Szmodics, Ben Johnson, Cedric Kipre and Darnell Furlong. These are players who would walk into most other Championship teams. That shows you the strength of the squad.
"The real problem so far has been central midfield. Last time they were in the Championship, Massimo Luongo and Sam Morsy dominated games with and without the ball, which gave the attacking players freedom to express themselves. They have not found that balance yet. Massimo Luongo has returned but is still getting up to speed, while Azor Matusiwa has the battling qualities of Morsy but is not as comfortable on the ball. Possession has not been as smooth as we expect from Ipswich.
"That is why signing Marcelino Nunez [from Norwich] is so important. Rivalries aside, he fits exactly the profile they need in midfield and I believe he will prove to be a crucial signing. I am confident McKenna will find the right formula. Ipswich just need one win to kickstart them and restore belief, because this remains an exceptional group of players for the Championship."
'Morsy has left a huge gap in their midfield'
Andy Hinchcliffe on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:
"I completely agree with Jobi. Losing Delap and Hutchinson hurt, but Morsy's departure is the biggest blow. It was not just the way he played, but the demands he placed on the players around him. He gave others the freedom to play while making sure the team functioned. When he left, Ipswich knew he would leave a huge hole and they are still trying to fill it.
"Even so, this is still a strong squad with real depth. For me it is only a matter of time before they find their rhythm. They are not losing games, which is important, and eventually the new players will gel. As Jobi said, this is a squad that should always be challenging at the top of the Championship and with the potential to survive in the Premier League if things go well. At the very least, this squad has to be finishing in the top six.
"Leif Davis has even said this is arguably the strongest Ipswich squad he has seen, which says a lot. I do not think they will be far away. The game against Sheffield United is a huge test for both clubs. If Ipswich win that one it will be a marker to show that they are serious contenders again this season.
"When the season gets tough, depth will be crucial. Ipswich have players on the bench who can strengthen the team significantly."
Ipswich's summer business
Ins - Transfers
David Button GK - Free from Reading
Azor Matusiwa MF - £7.8m from Rennes
Ashley Young DF - Free from Everton
Kasey McAteer MF - £11.5m from Leicester City
Darnell Furlong DF - £3.5m from West Bromwich Albion
Marcelino Nunez MF - £7.5m from Norwich City
Sindre Walle Egeli MF - £17.5m from FC Nordsjælland
Ins - Loan
Cedric Kipre DF - Reims
Jens Cajuste MF - Napoli
Chuba Akpom FW - Ajax
Ivan Azon FW - Como
Outs - Transfers
Liam Delap FW - £30m to Chelsea
Sam Morsy MF - Free to Al-Kuwait
Nathan Broadhead MF - £7.5m to Wrexham
Omari Hutchinson MF - £37.5m to Nottingham Forest
Luke Woolfenden DF - £4m to Coventry City
Outs - Loan
Cieran Slicker GK - Barnet
Arijanet Muric GK - Sassuolo
Chiedozie Ogbene MF - Sheffield United
Ali Al-Hamadi FW - Luton Town
Conor Chaplin FW - Portsmouth
Sheff Utd start has been a 'disaster'
Jobi McAnuff on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:
"I think 'disaster' just about sums it up in terms of results. Seeing Sheffield Wednesday above them adds a double blow for Sheffield United fans, especially considering all the issues at Hillsborough this season. With respect, United should not even be worrying about Wednesday, because expectations for them are to be at the top end of the table.
"You only have to look at the scenes after the Middlesbrough game, with Ruben Selles going over to the fans, who were clearly unhappy. Fair play to him for fronting it up since plenty of managers would have hidden away. He stuck his chest out and faced the criticism. But it takes more than bravado. Saying you are the right man for the job is one thing; proving it is another. From what I have seen so far, I have doubts. The setup against Middlesbrough with Sydie Peck, Gus Hamer, and Callum O'Hare as the midfield three was far too open against a strong, well-organised side.
"We often talk about tweaks. Selles could help himself by stiffening things up in midfield. Losing Vinny Souza and with Ollie Arblaster not yet available has not helped. But even if you have a philosophy, sometimes you need to adapt. From his time at Reading, I know he wants his teams to press aggressively, but there has been a real naivety about the way he has set United up. At this level, that simply is not good enough. If he does not learn fast, there is only one way this ends.
"The players do need to take more responsibility, but they also looked like they did not believe in the system. We have all been there as players. You step onto the pitch wondering if the gaffer is really sure about this plan. If it does not start well, it becomes a very long afternoon."
'Under Wilder there is no way they would have lost five in a row'
Andy Hinchcliffe on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:
"If not for Japhet Tanganga, they would have lost four or five against Middlesbrough. Had that happened, I doubt Selles would still be in a job. Losing by a single goal probably saved him. I agree with Jobi that it was brave to face the fans after the game, but the players carry responsibility too. They have lost key men like Souza and Anel Ahmedhodzic, but on paper, this squad should still be performing better.
"I am not sure the dressing room is convinced by Selles. The body language does not look right. Under Chris Wilder there is no way they would have lost five in a row, including the Carabao Cup defeat at Birmingham. Something is clearly wrong.
"It is not just about defenders. Keeping clean sheets is a team effort. Middlesbrough showed that, as even their attacking subs were working hard off the ball. United's wide players did not track back, leaving the full-backs exposed. A simple 4-5-1, solid for the first 25 minutes away from home, would have made more sense. Instead, players seemed to just follow instructions blindly, without asking questions when they were being overloaded.
"A 1-0 scoreline flattered United; the performance showed they are miles off the pace. Even against other Championship sides, if you defend like that, you will concede goals. Last season, the structure made them hard to beat. This season it is absent.
"New signings like Ben Mee and Tanganga need teammates around them pulling their weight. At one point Tanganga made two big defensive blocks and shook his head, as if to say, why is all this pressure on me? That tells you everything. Even the new players are starting to doubt what is going on. Unless United find a proper defensive structure during the international break, they will continue to concede goals and the misery will carry on.
"When it comes to Gus Hamer, against Middlesbrough he often dropped between the centre-halves just to get touches. That never happened under Wilder, because there was a proper midfield base behind him. A player like Hamer should be high up the pitch, in the final third, creating chances. Instead, frustration is dragging him deeper."
Sheff Utd's summer business
Ins - Transfers
Ehije Success Ukaki FW - Undisclosed from Botev Plovdiv
Mihail Polendakov DF - Undisclosed from Septemvri Sofia
Nils Zatterstrom DF - £2.8m from Malmo
Danny Ings FW - Free transfer
Ben Mee DF - Free transfer
Japhet Tanganga DF - Undisclosed from Millwall
Tahith Chong FW - Undisclosed from Luton Town
Alex Matos MF - Undisclosed from Chelsea
Ins - Loan
Tyler Bindon DF - Nottingham Forest
Louie Barry MF - Aston Villa
Djibril Soumaré MF - Braga (with obligation to buy)
Ben Godfrey DF - Atalanta
Chiedozie Ogbene MF - Ipswich Town
Outs - Transfers
Vinicius Souza MF - £13m to Wolfsburg
Anel Ahmedhodzic DF - £15.6m to Feyenoord
Kieffer Moore FW - £2m to Wrexham
Jefferson Caceres MF - Undisclosed to Dunfermline Athletic
Rhian Brewster FW - Free to Derby County
Miguel Freckleton DF - Undisclosed to St Mirren
Antwoine Hackford FW - Free to AFC Wimbledon
Outs - Loans
Rhys Norrington-Davies DF - QPR
Jamal Baptiste DF - Rotherham United
Ivo Grbic GK - Fatih Karagumruk
Billy Blacker GK - Tranmere Rovers