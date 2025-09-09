Tottenham takeover latest: Majority owners, the Lewis family, totally committed to Spurs and could invest more money

Tottenham Hotspur's majority owners, the Lewis family, could invest more money in the club to make sure they can challenge consistently for major honours.

Tottenham are one of the most profitable clubs in the Premier League and they have one of the best stadiums in the world, but in the past 25 years they have only won two trophies - the League Cup in 2008 and the Europa League in May.

Executive chairman Daniel Levy was asked to step down after almost 25 years last week. He has left behind an impressive legacy but his departure presents the club with an opportunity for a fresh start - and a renewed focus on winning more major trophies.

Tottenham's wages to turnover ratio of 42 per cent is the lowest in the Premier League and they have not spent as much on transfers as their rivals. That could be set to change - but only if the new leadership team decide that is the best way of delivering on-pitch success.

The Lewis family are totally committed to Tottenham, despite the fact that there are now at least two groups of investors interested in buying the club.

The family have never taken any dividends out of the club and they have no need or desire to the sell the club they support and have owned for a quarter of a century.

The fact that senior members of the Lewis family are expected to attend Tottenham's game at West Ham on Saturday will be seen as sign of their long-term commitment to owning the club.

Tuesday's appointment of Adam Gardiner as the club's new chief marketing officer is significant as well. Gardiner has spent the past five years working as Arsenal's marketing director. He will be part of a new executive team who have been tasked with delivering success on and off the pitch.

Chief executive Vinai Venkatesham's interview on Monday with Tottenham's in-house media channels was a first step in showing that the new leadership will try to be more open going forward. Vivienne and Charles Lewis, the senior members of the Lewis Family Trust, are expected to be more involved in overseeing the running of the club.

Even though there is so much interest in buying English football clubs, there are good reasons to hold on to an asset as valuable as an established Premier League club. Tottenham are profitable, they play in the most-watched sports league in the world, they are in the Champions League, they have a new manager and a state-of the-art multi-purpose stadium.