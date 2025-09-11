Sky calls for national action on girls' sport as it teams up with Arsenal forward Alessia Russo to increase participation

Girls in the UK are missing out on 280 million hours of sport every year - a gap that, if closed, could unlock £6.5bn in economic and health benefits by 2035, according to a new report from Public First, commissioned by Sky.

Featuring contributions from leading voices in sport, including Judy Murray, Helen Glover, Nasser Hussain and Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, Game Changing: How sport gives every girl a better chance highlights that empowering girls through sport could generate £570m in annual productivity gains and save the NHS £73m a year.

Playing sport as a child is shown to be as strong an indicator of women reaching senior positions as a university degree, yet one in three girls say boys still have wider access to a range of sports.

As part of a bold package of recommendations to close the gender participation gap, Sky is calling for the introduction of a targeted tax relief on the production of women's sport.

With 55 per cent of girls saying that watching professional athletes inspires them to play, the broadcaster is urging the Government to co-invest in the sector's future growth to boost visibility and showcase more female athletes.

As well as calling for reform, Sky is also taking action, partnering with England and Arsenal forward Alessia Russo and UK charity Goals 4 Girls to launch a nationwide tournament for girls, The Alessia Cup, creating opportunities for teenagers from underserved backgrounds to participate in grassroots football.

Image: Alessia Russo celebrates scoring for England

Dana Strong, Group CEO, Sky, said: "By age 11, nearly one in three girls stop believing sport is for them - proven not to be just a personal loss, but a national one.

"Broadcasters like Sky have a crucial role to play in driving access and visibility of women's sport, but this alone won't close the gap. We need to break down the barriers that tell young girls they don't belong. With bold investment and collaborative action across government, education and media, we can build a future where every girl is welcomed to the game."

Key points... New research shows playing sport as a child proves to be as big an indicator of future seniority at work as a university degree

Yet girls aged 11-18 miss out on 280m hours of sport annually compared to boys

340,000 more girls are being excluded than boys due to cost and lack of local access

Empowering inactive 18-year-old girls to play sport could generate £30,000 in lifetime economic benefit per person

Visibility is key - Sky calls for targeted tax relief on women’s sport production, increasing quality and quantity of coverage and growing jobs in the sector

Broadcaster announces groundbreaking partnership with Goals 4 Girls and Alessia Russo to champion a nationwide football tournament for teenage girls

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: "Broadcasters in this country are leading the way in promoting women's sport and giving our outstanding female athletes the platform their talent deserves. But as the findings of this report show, when it comes to accessing sport at all levels, too often women and girls find the same old barriers still in place.

"Through our Plan for Change, this Government is set on breaking them down. It's why we're investing £400m to bring quality facilities to areas that need them most, shaking up the curriculum to give girls and boys the same access to sport in schools and launched a new Women's Sport Taskforce to tackle the biggest challenges, from the grassroots to the elite, head on."

Russo said: "I'm proud to launch The Alessia Cup in partnership with Goals 4 Girls and Sky, giving more girls the chance to play the game I love. Together, we're creating opportunities that build confidence, resilience, and leadership far beyond the pitch."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at Alessia Russo's best goals from the Women's Super League 24/25 season!

Sky Sports has embarked on a new five-year partnership with the WSL, showing 90 per cent of all Women's Super League matches from the 2025/26 season. Sky Sports will show 118 live games, including 78 exclusively.

From this season, most Women's Super League matches will kick off at 12pm on Sundays - subject to stadium availability - giving fans a regular and accessible viewing window.

Sky Sports will broadcast matches concurrently across channels, including Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports+ and the Sky Sports app, offering greater choice and visibility.