SK Brann 1-0 Man Utd: Women's Champions League qualifier sees Marc Skinner's side needing to win return leg to qualify for league phase

Manchester United's bid to reach the Women's Champions League group stage has been dealt a blow following a 1-0 third-round qualifying first-leg defeat against Brann.

Marc Skinner's side dominated the fixture in Norway only for Ingrid Stenevik to score the only goal of the game with 14 minutes remaining.

The defeat means United must win the return rubber at Leigh Sports Village in a week's time by at least two goals to guarantee they are in the pot for the league-phase draw.

Defeat added insult to injury for Skinner's side, who had been hit by a missing bag of boots en route to the match in Bergen earlier on Thursday.

A number of first-team players were left without footwear for the tie - and despite their best efforts, the club have still not been able to locate the missing boots.

"In the meantime, we have secured new boots of the right make and sizes for all the affected players, and they are ready to participate in tonight's game as normal," a club spokesperson said ahead of the game, as per Reuters.

Image: Jess Park made her first start for her new side since moving from Manchester City on Transfer Deadline Day last week

Brann goalkeeper Selma Panengstuen was the thorn in United's side as she pulled off a string of fine saves.

In the opening period, Ella Toone saw two efforts denied by Panengstuen, while Elisabeth Terland headed wide on two occasions.

After the interval, Panengstuen stopped Dominique Janssen and then Melvine Malard with a strong double save.

And in the 76th minute, United fell behind when Stenevik headed home Signe Gaupset's free-kick.

The visitors pushed for an equaliser with the inspired Panengstuen denying Toone again as Brann held out to record a slender first-leg victory.

United will drop into the second qualifying round of the Europa Cup if they fail to progress from the tie.

Skinner's players, who recorded a 4-0 win against Leicester in their Women's Super League opener last weekend, return to action against the London City Lionesses on Sunday.