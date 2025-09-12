Keith Andrews: Brentford head coach insists club can prove doubters wrong after major summer rebuild

How are Brentford supposed to survive in the Premier League after losing top scorers Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo, captain Christian Norgaard and head coach Thomas Frank this summer?

Some critics were writing Brentford, and their new head coach Keith Andrews, off before a ball had been kicked.

"I don't hear anything, if I'm being entirely honest. I don't need to hear anything. I don't need to read anything," Andrews, who was promoted from his role as the club's set piece coach, told Sky Sports.

"I understand the narrative and even if I were someone externally not understanding what goes on in the building, I might be of the same opinion as some of these people who have that opinion of us.

"But I'm so confident in the way this club is wired, right from the top. There's a reason this club has got to where it's got to and that's through good people making very, very good decisions and not just based on the short term."

Brentford's summer of change has, without doubt, made this season their biggest challenge since arriving in the Premier League.

"Naturally, with that, it just takes a little bit of time for things to come together," Andrews said ahead of facing Chelsea on Saturday, live on Sky Sports. "How you work as a group and how we form a new team, because essentially that's what it is."

Andrews' introduction to life as a head coach has already come with its tests. A 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest, a last-gasp defeat at Sunderland and the Wissa transfer saga has made it a tricky start.

"Every manager I've ever spoken to, every course I've ever been on has alluded to you can never quite get ready for what's coming. I felt like I did as much as I could, but they were right. It's a lot."

There has been joy, though. A victory in his first home game over Aston Villa and progress in the Carabao Cup at Bournemouth was the perfect response to their Forest defeat. There have been positives in new signing Dango Ouattara scoring his first goal and striker Igor Thiago netting three in four games.

"I'm very proud of what the group has achieved over the last couple of months, where there's been a lot of change around staff, players," said Andrews.

"The reality is we've lost some key players. But I'm very, very confident in the players that we already have in the building.

"I think we're in a really good position and I just feel like most people don't know that."

Andrews was Frank's surprise replacement, his first role as head coach after stints with MK Dons, Ireland and Sheffield United following a playing career at the highest level. It was a shock even to him.

"Did I expect this level of job to be my first? No, not realistically at all. But I feel very comfortable in it.

"I've loved it. I've absolutely loved it. I've worked a long time to get to this point in my career."

What has stood out in his first weeks is just how relentless the job can be. "You get pulled in a lot of different directions."

Coping with defeats, too, requires a new mindset. "You have to allow emotions to dictate the way you're feeling, but in a controlled way because ultimately you're the head coach. It's okay to be upset. It's okay to be angry. It's how you convey that."

If there is pressure from outside, Andrews doesn't feel it. "What happens inside the building, inside the inner circle, is the most important thing," he said. "Recruiting good people, hungry players, I think is a key aspect. The environment that's created is very supportive, very inclusive, demanding - but it's quite special and unique."

That collective spirit will be tested this weekend against Chelsea, a club that operates in an entirely different financial world. Andrews does not shy away from the contrast but retains the belief in his team.

"Very good side. Well-coached, well-drilled, talented individuals. They've spent a lot of money and they're world champions. We're very understanding of the challenges they will pose. But equally, we're pretty confident we can pose them a lot of challenges."

Brentford's strength has always come from clarity of purpose, smart decision-making and an unwavering belief in their identity - not the size of their budget.

"For me, there's not a lot of common sense in football," said Andrews. "In a lot of environments, everybody wants short-term success. But our fans… they appreciate the journey this club has been on and is still on. They're not complacent about where we are and what we need to do collectively to stay at this level and continue to strive and not just survive."