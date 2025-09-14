Ruben Amorim accepts 'any decision' as Man Utd worries deepen after heavy defeat in Manchester derby

Ruben Amorim said he accepts "any decision" taken in the wake of Manchester United's latest punishing defeat, this time in the Manchester derby, as his record at the club took another significant hit.

United's four points from as many games this season means the club have made their worst start to a Premier League campaign for 33 years, while Amorim himself now has the unenviable record of the worst win percentage of any Man Utd boss since the Second World War.

To make matters worse, and illustrate the situation most starkly, since Amorim was appointed last November, United have amassed the least points of any ever-present Premier League side - averaging one per game, with a -13 goal difference.

"The performance was not good," he said after a 3-0 defeat to Man City. "In the important moments, they were better than us.

"I'm trying to be rational. I see the record. I understand the frustration and I understand the decisions that come with that. I take the critics. That's it."

When asked what message he might have for angered fans, many of whom left well before the final whistle at the Etihad, he said: "My message? I will do everything. Always thinking about what is best for the club.

"Until I'm here, I'll do my best. The rest is not my decision. I'm suffering more [than the fans]."

Much of the criticism levelled at Amorim involves the rigidity of his 3-4-2-1 system, and his vow never to deviate from a framework that, so far, has served his players poorly.

Both balance and consistency are proving tough to come by, but the Portuguese was resolute in defence of his style once again after the derby defeat.

"There are a lot of things that you have no idea what happened during these months, but I accept that. When I want to change my philosophy, I will change. If not, you have to change the man.

"And we talk about that every game that we lose. I don't believe in that in the system or whatever. So I play my way and I'm going to play my way until I want to change it.

"I understand how football is and the results dictate the narrative. I see it that way. I know that is hard for people. The fans do not want to hear these things. I don't lie to myself. I see the record and I accept any decision."

Gary Neville believes the pressure is now building on Amorim as head coach and another defeat to Chelsea next weekend, live on Sky Sports, would pose "big questions".

"I think there will be some pressure applied to the manager and his rigidity of sticking with the system," said Neville about the ramifications of the loss to City.

"City have beaten them well and comfortably. United had some good moments in the game - the first 15 minutes and the first five minutes of the second half. City, in big moments, have had better players. Foden, Doku, Haaland have stood out.

"There have been times when I have seen United lose this type of match when I feel angry and frustrated.

"I just feel nothing, which is even worse. This has been a nothing of a performance. United have just been beaten.

"With Chelsea next week, another defeat and big questions would start to be asked."