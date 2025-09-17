Jose Mourinho: Benfica in talks to appoint former Man Utd boss after sacking Bruno Lage

Jose Mourinho is in talks over a return to Benfica as their new head coach.

The 62-year-old was sacked last month by Fenerbahce after just over a year in charge at the Turkish club, but could be set for a swift return to management at the club he was briefly in charge of between September and December 2000.

The Portuguese is in negotiations to replace ex-Wolves boss Bruno Lage at Benfica after he was sacked following Tuesday's shock Champions League home defeat to Qarabag of Azerbaijan.

It was Benfica's first loss of the season after they blew a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Qarabag.

Benfica president Rui Costa confirmed Lage had been dismissed in a press conference following the loss.

"I believe this is the time for a change, precisely to avoid compromising the season," Costa said.

"And, consequently, the coach who comes in must be a winning coach. A coach representing a club of this size must be one with the ability to bring this team to the levels we demand and give us the titles we desire."

Benfica reached the league phase of the Champions League after knocking out Mourinho's Fenerbahce in the play-off round, which led to his dismissal at the Turkish giants.

Jose could be set for Chelsea reunion at Benfica

The ex-Manchester United and Tottenham boss could now head back to the Lisbon club, although nothing is confirmed yet.

If a deal is completed, Mourinho would face his former club Chelsea later this month, with Benfica visiting Stamford Bridge on September 30 in the Champions League.

Mourinho first came to prominence at Benfica's domestic rivals Porto, winning the UEFA Cup in 2003 and the Champions League in 2004.

He joined Chelsea soon after that Champions League success and steered the Blues to Premier League titles in 2005 and 2006, plus the 2015 crown in his second stint in charge.

He was a Champions League winner at Inter Milan in 2010 and, while he was unable to restore Man Utd to greatness, he did guide them to Europa League and League Cup success in 2017.

His time at Tottenham ended without a trophy, though he was sacked days before the team were due to take on Manchester City in the 2021 League Cup final.

He was a Conference League winner at Roma in 2022 before taking charge at Fenerbahce in the summer of 2024.

'Full circle for Mourinho'

Sky Sports News' Gary Cotterill:

"I'm being urged to be a little bit cautious as, although talks have taken place, it's not a done deal yet, but certainly talks are taking place between Benfica and Jose Mourinho's representatives to return to the club he left 25 years ago, which was his first job in management.

"It didn't last too long, there were presidential elections. The new president who came in wanted to bring in somebody else back then. That's a little bit behind the thinking this time because there are presidential elections due again at Benfica, with the new president already putting out the name of Jose Mourinho.

"It's come full circle for Mourinho in terms of his 25 years of managerial history, and it's become full circle in the last month because Mourinho was sacked by Fenerbahce after he criticised the board for not bringing in the players he wanted ahead of their Champions League play-off defeat to Benfica over two legs, which they lost narrowly 1-0.

"That meant Fenerbahce went into the Europa League and not the Champions League. Now it seems that Mourinho may after all be in the Champions League with the team that knocked him out of the Champions League, this season.

"Benfica's next game in the Champions League is against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. If that's not enough, in December, Benfica are due to go to Newcastle. Another club close to Mourinho's heart, where Sir Bobby Robson became a favourite, under whom Mourinho worked for many years.

"Mourinho nearly joined Sir Bobby Robson at Newcastle because he wanted to bring him to the club when he first joined, but at that point, Mourinho was the manager of Benfica."