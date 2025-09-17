Bayern Munich 3-1 Chelsea: Jamie Carragher labels Harry Kane as 'one of the greatest' goal scorers ever after Champions League double

Jamie Carragher has classed Harry Kane as one of the greatest goalscorers in football history following his double in Bayern Munich's 3-1 Champions League win over Chelsea

Kane tucked his first effort of the evening into the bottom corner from the penalty spot, before then capitalising on Malo Gusto's error just after the hour mark to claim his second at the Allianz Arena.

The 32-year-old striker has now scored 10 goals in just six appearances for Bayern so far this season, taking his tally to 95 goals in 102 appearances for the German side since joining in the summer of 2023.

Kane has scored 391 goals in 602 senior appearances across his time at Bayern, Tottenham, Millwall, Leyton Orient, Norwich City and Leicester City.

"He is one of the greatest goal scorers the game has ever seen," Carragher said on CBS Sports.

"I think he is England's greatest ever goal scorer.

"He's done it in the Premier League with a team that aren't one of the top teams. He's gone abroad now with Bayern Munich. All eyes are on him and there's huge pressure.

Image: Harry Kane celebrates scoring against Chelsea in the Champions League

"You think of strikers England have had in the past and there have been some great ones, but he's scored more goals for England than Alan Shearer. If he'd have stayed in the Premier League, he'd have got that record too.

"His numbers are off the scale. He can come deep, he can get on the ball and he can play people in. He's the best striker England have ever had."

Kane: I've never felt this good

Speaking after the game, Kane reflected on his performance while also admitting he is in the best shape, both physically and mentally, that he has ever felt throughout his career.

"It was a nice couple of goals," Kane told TNT Sports. "The second goal was a good finish. Physically and mentally, I'm in as good a shape as I've ever felt and it showed tonight.

"Absolutely [a good night]. I thought from start to finish we were at a high level. We moved the ball quickly, with high-intensity pressing. It was a pleasing night. They had some great players but we deserved the win.

"I think [our experience showed]. We moved it and created chances - we could have done better with a couple. This team is brilliant."

Image: Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's third goal vs Chelsea

Kompany: Kane is a product of hard work

Despite his two goals on the evening at the Allianz Arena grabbing the headlines, Kane's head coach, Vincent Kompany, was quick to point out that the chances arrive for the striker as a result of his work off the ball for the team.

Speaking in his press conference after the game, the Bayern boss said: "Every single time the question comes about Harry, I don't have much to say about all the things everyone can see. Just watch him off the ball - watch him work, watch him recover, watch him press.

"The chances we create - so the goal plus the penalty - he first has to press and from there he starts his moment.

"The main thing for him is that he gets the chances off the back of it. That's maybe the side I keep highlighting.

"Because we can talk about qualities and talent, but at the end of the day it takes a lot of hard work for him to be where he is."