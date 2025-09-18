Bristol City Women: Women's Super League 2 club have new majority owners in Mercury13

WSL 2 side Bristol City Women have been bought by multi-club ownership group Mercury13, who now have a majority stake in the club.

City were previously owned by the Lansdown family as part of the Bristol Sport group for more than a decade, but they will now hold a minority stake in the second-tier side.

"This is a pivotal moment for Bristol City Women and we are excited about the next chapter in the club's story," said Gavin Marshall, Bristol City Women chair and Bristol Sport CEO.

"Mercury13 have the commitment and capability to drive Bristol City Women forward and continue our proud history as a progressive, innovative and community-focused club."

The Mercury13 group claim they are the first multi-club ownership involvement group of any kind in English football. They took control of Como Women of Italy Serie A division last year.

However, there are other multi-club ownership involvements across European football, with Michelle Kang the majority owner of the Washington Spirit, Olympique Lyonnais and the WSL's London City Lionesses.

City were relegated from the WSL last season and Mercury13 have said the club are targeting an immediate return with a new head coach in Charlotte Healy and 13 new players acquired in the summer.

Mario Malave, co-founder and Co-CEO of Mercury13, said: "Bristol City Women represents everything we look for in a club: a rich history; a track record of performance; world-class infrastructure; and incredibly loyal supporters.

"Our entry into the English football pyramid is a major milestone for Mercury13, and one we approach with deep respect and responsibility.

"We're honoured by the Lansdown family's trust and are committed to building something special alongside the Bristol community."