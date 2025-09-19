Liverpool Women: Goalkeeper Rafaela Borggrafe under FA investigation for 'discriminatory language'

The FA is investigating Liverpool goalkeeper Rafaela Borggrafe for allegedly using discriminatory language towards a team-mate; the incident took place during Liverpool's pre-season training camp; the 25-year-old joined Liverpool from SC Freiburg in the summer

Liverpool confirm goalkeeper Rafaela Borggrafe is under FA investigation for alleged use of discriminatory language

Liverpool have confirmed a Football Association investigation into allegations goalkeeper Rafaela Borggrafe used "discriminatory language" has their full support.

Borggrafe's alleged comments, reported to have made reference to skin colour, were overheard by Liverpool team-mates and staff during a squad photo-shoot.

Liverpool reported the incident to the FA and have confirmed the governing body has launched an investigation.

A club spokesperson said: "Liverpool Football Club is aware of an alleged use of discriminatory language by an LFC Women's player.

"The club has followed its protocols to the fullest extent and the alleged incident has been reported to the FA, which is conducting an investigation with our full support.

"We condemn all forms of discrimination; it has no place in football or society. We are unable to comment further while the investigation is ongoing."

Borggrafe, 25, has yet to make her Liverpool debut after joining the Women's Super League club from Freiburg this summer on a free transfer.

The alleged incident took place as Liverpool's squad was preparing for a team photograph before their opening WSL game against Everton earlier this month.

Borggrafe was left out of the squad and was not selected for the match, which Liverpool lost 4-1, but has since rejoined the squad for training and was an unused substitute in last Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Leicester.

Liverpool will bid for their first win of the season at Aston Villa on Sunday.