Matt Beard: Former Liverpool Women manager dies aged 47

Former Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard has died aged 47.

Beard managed Liverpool between 2012 to 2015 and again from 2021 to 2025. He also had spells at Chelsea Women, Millwall Lionesses, West Ham Women and most recently a short spell at Burnley Women.

Liverpool confirmed the news on X, writing: "Liverpool Football Club is deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of former LFC Women manager Matt Beard.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Matt's family and friends at this devastating time.

"Matt was not only an extremely committed and successful manager, he was also a person of real integrity and warmth, who will always be remembered with genuine fondness by everyone he worked with at the club."

Beard coached Liverpool to back-to-back Women's Super League titles in 2013 and 2014. During his second spell in charge, he helped them win promotion back to the WSL before leading them to a seventh-placed finish on their return to the top flight.

His former club Millwall, with whom he started his managerial career, also paid tribute on X, stating: "Everybody at the club is deeply saddened by the passing of former Lionesses manager, Matt Beard.

"We send all our love and support to his family, friends and colleagues across the many clubs he managed at this very difficult time."

Liverpool are set to take on Aston Villa in the Women's Super League on Sunday.

The WSL released a statement which read: "Everyone at WSL Football extends its deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of Matt Beard following news of his passing.

"Matt played an instrumental role in the growth of women's football and will be missed by everyone associated with the game. Rest in peace, Matt."

The FA wrote: "We're deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Matt Beard. Matt was a key figure in growing the women's game and will be missed by all.

"Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Football pays tribute to Beard

Former Liverpool player Katie Stengel wrote on Instagram: "Praying for your family. Thank you for being the coach who believed in me most, you will forever be missed."

Man City midfielder Laura Coombs, who worked with Beard at Chelsea, also wrote on Instagram: "A great, great man. The most passionate man. Rest in peace Beardie."

Canada head coach Casey Stoney said: "Over 20 years of knowing you 'my old china' and all I know now is that the world is a poorer place without you in it. Coach, manager and friend. Sleep tight."

Arsenal defender Katie McCabe described Beard as "one of the good guys in football" in a tribute on Instagram.

Chelsea defender Millie Bright said she is "absolutely heartbroken" by the news on social media.

Former Blues midfielder Sophie Ingle, now of Bristol City, said: "You were truly a special gaffer but more importantly a great guy."

Eastbourne Borough FC, who are managed by Matt's brother Mark, added: "EBFC would like to send our condolences to former boss Mark Beard following the passing of his brother, and former WSL manager, Matt Beard. We are sending Mark and his family all of our best wishes."