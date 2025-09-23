Harry Kane transfer news: Tottenham boss Thomas Frank says Bayern Munich striker is more than welcome to return to Spurs

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank has opened the door for a potential Harry Kane return to north London from Bayern Munich.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this year that Kane has a release clause in his Bayern contract, which would have allowed him to leave for £67m in January 2025 and drops to £54m in January 2026.

Having already scored 13 goals in seven games this season, including a brace against Chelsea in the Champions League, Frank says he would like to see Kane back at Tottenham.

"There are a lot of Tottenham fans, including myself who would like to see Kane back," Frank said.

"Personally, I don't think he will do it right now, if I'm honest. He'll probably stay in Bayern [Munich] and continue performing well. He was the top scorer last year. He won the title and he's doing fantastic now.

"I don't know what he's thinking. Myself, I'm a traveller, I like to explore things as well, so he's been here for many years, so why not enjoy the time in Bayern a little bit more.

"But he's welcome. If he wants to join us, he's more than welcome."

The 32-year-old signed for Bayern in 2023 from Spurs for £100m after graduating from the club's academy, where he started as an 11-year-old.

Having spent his professional career trophyless while at Tottenham, Kane joined the European giants in search of silverware, where the England captain has since managed to win the Bundesliga and the German Super Cup last season.

The striker left Spurs as the club's all-time top goalscorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances. It is form he has managed to maintain since moving to Germany, having scored 98 goals in 103 matches.

Kane also won the European Golden Boot in his first season at the club, with no one across the continent bettering his 36 goals during that campaign.

However, Sky Sports News understands Kane is happy at Bayern and has no thoughts of activating the clause anytime soon.

Sky Sports News also understands Spurs have a 'first option', so if Bayern accept a bid or a release clause is met, then the club have the option to match it.

It is then up to Kane to decide. The first option does not guarantee a Spurs return but it does give them a chance to put an offer in front of him. Before his departure earlier this month, former chairman Daniel Levy confirmed the first option arrangement.

Would Kane welcome chance to break PL record?

Analysis by Sky Sports' William Bitibiri:

"If anyone thought Harry Kane leaving Tottenham would become some kind of farewell tour for one of the greatest strikers of this generation, they were sorely mistaken. Kane has still got it.

"This season alone, he has 16 goal involvements - and we're only in September. A return to the Premier League feels natural for the striker, who everyone has felt is destined to take Alan Shearer's crown as the competition's outright scorer.

"He is only 47 Premier League goals behind Shearer and, at 32, he is showing no sign of slowing down - the striker who lives to find the back of the net may just relish the opportunity to take the record as his own.

"Jamie Carragher called him England's greatest goalscorer and it's hard to disagree with that sentiment, given his form for both club and country.

"Spurs may be the perfect club to do that. They're still yet to find a worthy replacement since Kane left in 2023. And of course 'Harry Kane: The Last Dance' does have a certain ring to it."