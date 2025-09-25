Marc Guehi transfer news: Crystal Palace accept their captain's time at club is coming to an end amid Liverpool interest

Crystal Palace realistically accept that Marc Guehi's time at the club is coming to an end, amid interest from Liverpool.

Guehi was on the verge of joining the Premier League champions on Deadline Day, only for the deal collapsed late on.

Palace acknowledge it will be difficult to convince their captain to commit his long term future to them, and the England international is calm about his next steps.

Palace and Liverpool meet at Selhurst Park on Saturday after the Reds came close to signing Guehi for £35m.

There's a sense that the defender is equally likely to leave in January as he is to depart as a free agent next summer.

Marc Guehi has started the season in fine form

A fresh approach from Liverpool to sign Guehi in January cannot be ruled out. Liverpool centre-back Giovanni Leoni faces months out with a torn cruciate ligament, according to Sky in Italy.

However, Palace would not allow Guehi to leave on the cheap in the winter window. The 25-year-old can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January, and a number of major European sides are watching him closely.

Analysis: Could Guehi be the title difference for Liverpool?

Sky Sports News' Mark McAdam:

It feels weird talking about the January window when it's still 98 days away, but clubs will be making plans now in preparation for what may need to be done in the winter.

They'll even be planning for the summer and beyond. Football recruitment never stops, it's a 365 day machine.

The January window is always about desire, desperation and market opportunity. For most it's a reactionary window - either poor league form or crippling injuries can be the two key reasons why clubs act at the start of the year.

For Liverpool, the bulk of their recruitment was done in the summer, they spent a maximum total of £446m and rarely do they plan to splash the cash in January.

Virgil van Dijk joined on January 1, 2018, even though the deal was agreed way before that, Luis Diaz was a summer target that became possible to action six months early. So there is a precedent for doing business during the season.

It's no secret that Liverpool wanted to add a centre-back to strengthen their squad after their failed Deadline Day attempt to sign Marc Guehi - and now with the long term injury to Giovanni Leoni is Guehi still on their radar? In short yes, but their are a multitude of factors to consider for any potential Guehi move in January.

Guehi could sign a pre-contract with a team outside the Premier League, he could be encouraged to wait it out and have his pick of clubs in the summer, someone else could tempt Palace with an offer or Liverpool could go back in.

Liverpool will also spend the next few months scouring the market to see what else is potentially available.

The benefit of signing Guehi is that he's Premier League-ready and when you're potentially fighting for the title that experience could be vital.

But would Guehi want to leave a Palace side, where he's the captain and guaranteed to play - especially with the World Cup edging closer in the summer?

Depending on what happens between now and January 1 will effect how they act - but the signing of Guehi, or another defender, could be the difference between silverware or not for Slot.

Austin: Liverpool only have one world-class centre-back

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charlie Austin feels Liverpool must prioritise the signing of Marc Guehi in January as they only have one world-class centre-back in Virgil van Dijk

Speaking on Sky Sports FC, Charlie Austin feels Liverpool must prioritise the signing of Guehi in January.

"They have to. They now need another centre-half to make it four. They have three senior ones which is fine but they only have one world-class one in Virgil van Dijk," he said.

"He makes the other two play really well and up their level. It's a worry if he gets injured, he makes everyone on the pitch better. Van Dijk is so pivotal to that whole team and spine. If he stays fit, Liverpool will be fine until January and then Guehi should be the No 1 priority.

"Marc Guehi comes in and he becomes the centre-back next to Van Dijk as he's on the way to becoming world class."

A tricky run? Liverpool's next nine games

Saturday: Crystal Palace (A), Premier League, kick-off 3pm

September 30: Galatasaray (A), Champions League, kick-off 8pm

October 4: Chelsea (A), Premier League, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

October 19: Manchester United (H), Premier League, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

October 22: Eintracht Frankfurt (A), Champions League, kick-off 8pm

October 25: Brentford (A), Premier League, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

November 1: Aston Villa (H), Premier League, kick-off 8pm

November 4: Real Madrid (H), Champions League, kick-off 8pm

November 9: Man City (A), Premier League, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm