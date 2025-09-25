Chloe Kelly exclusive: Arsenal forward rediscovers happiness on pitch as she targets further success with Gunners

Chloe Kelly has described her biggest success from an incredible last year as finding happiness on the pitch once again.

In what was a hugely successful campaign, Kelly lifted silverware with Arsenal and England as the Gunners won the Champions League, while the Lionesses retained the Euros.

Kelly started the Champions League final as Arsenal beat Barcelona 1-0 and it was her successful penalty that secured shoot-out glory against Spain to win Euro 2025. She also came fifth in the rankings for Ballon D'Or on Monday, rounding off a phenomenal year.

But while the season ended on a high, it wasn't all plain sailing last year for Kelly, who had an acrimonious exit from Manchester City before joining the Gunners on loan in January. It was a rollercoaster year that eventually ended on high with two trophies and her move to north London being made permanent, and Kelly is now just looking forward to the future after getting her smile back on the pitch.

Image: Kelly celebrates after scoring against London City Lionesses

"I'm very grateful for Arsenal Football Club to bring me here and put a smile on my face on the pitch, and as soon as I stepped foot in the door here I felt comfortable and I felt that I was learning again on the pitch, so it was a step in the right direction for me," she told Sky Sports.

"To win the Champions League and the Euros was incredible, but I think my win last season was finding happiness back on the pitch. Everything from then on out was a bonus."

Image: Kelly epitomised England's relentless will to win at Euro 2025, coming off the bench to change games

She added: "I've found happiness on the pitch and now I can strive for more and keep learning every day from the best, the team-mates and the staff that surround me.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunities given to me but I'm hungry for more success.

"I just want to be the best version of myself every day and learning from the best here at Arsenal is incredible."

'Arsenal deserve more success'

Kelly has certainly hit the ground running at Arsenal since arriving at the Emirates in January.

After moving to the Gunners, she scored twice and provided five assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.

But she's eager for more this season, including adding to Arsenal's trophy cabinet again.

"Success, it makes you hungry for more so stepping foot back into club football after the Euros, it made me want to achieve more at this special club and we have so many trophies that we want to go for this season. Our minds are set high.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kelly called for further action to combat discrimination against women in football after report findings that four in five women working in the sport have experienced discrimination in the last 12 months

"That's what the club deserves.

"Arsenal have been at the driving force of women's football forever and that's really important. I'm proud to represent such an amazing club. We all know what it takes to be an Arsenal player but we also want to have the same mindset of winning trophies.

"To be able to do that in the Champions League was special but this season we're going for more and we want more. We have such a talented group so we can do that."

Kelly: Arsenal have always been at forefront of women's game Arsenal forward Chloe Kelly on the Gunners being a driving force in the women's game:



"It's incredible. I'm proud to represent this club and the fans that come out to support us each week. We do it for them, we want to put on a show for them but it just shows where this club is at, always being able to make the best moves in the women's game and be able to push the women's game forward.



"Arsenal have always been at the forefront of that and that's what makes me proud to be at this club and to keep moving the game forward. Because we can all do more to keep pushing women's game forward and to be at the Emirates representing Arsenal, what's better than that?"

Kelly not looking too far ahead in WSL title bid

Arsenal continue their WSL campaign against Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 12pm).

The Gunners haven't won the title since 2019 and while trying get past Chelsea to win the WSL, Kelly isn't looking too far ahead in terms of a title challenge.

"At the end of each game you look forward and look to win the next game," she said. "We'll do that against Villa and look to put our best foot forward and try to win that game, but everyone else in the league is doing the same, of course.

"We have our goals set high but right now we don't look too far ahead at the end goal. It's about winning the first game, winning the next game and I think that's what comes with a successful team."

Watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in the WSL, live on Sky Sports on Saturday; kick off 12pm.