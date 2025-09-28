Championship talking points: Chris Wilder gets first win back at Sheffield United while Ipswich build momentum

Sheff Utd finally get first points as Wilder oversees first win

Sheffield United won their first Sky Bet Championship game of the season on Saturday - ending a wait of 155 days for a regular-season victory.

They won both legs of their play-off semi-final against Bristol City, of course, but that has been banished to the past; Sunderland's comeback at Wembley in the final too painful to stomach.

During those 155 days, Chris Wilder left the club for a second time and returned for a third. It was only a matter of time before the boyhood Blade started to turn the tide.

The narrow win at Oxford was far from vintage Sheffield United, though. In fact, Gary Rowett's side bettered them in every almost every key metric. Wilder acknowledged that post-match, saying: "You've got to accept we're on a losing streak, so it's not going to be free-flowing."

But it was a win. A crucial win. Wilder's side remain bottom of the pile, but the first points of the season are on the board. And for now, that's all that matters.

Dan Long

Mason and West Brom taught harsh lesson

When a team is 1-0 up after 90 minutes in the Championship, more often than not, they are walking on thin ice.

This is a division synonymous with late drama - and West Brom were reminded of that on Friday night.

True, Samuel Iling-Junior's magnificent solo effort after 10 minutes was a goal worthy of winning any game. But there is rarely room for sentiment here, and not taking the chance to put the result beyond doubt proved fatal as Nat Phillips' own goal earned a dramatic point for Leicester.

Ryan Mason was keen not to single out individuals when he spoke to Sky Sports afterwards, but Josh Maja had the chance to seal victory in the 90th minute when he pounced after Jakub Stolarczyk parried a free-kick - and he somehow lifted his shot over from inside the six-yard box. "It's more about a collective mindset to be killers," said Mason.

It is a harsh lesson for the 34-year-old to take, but he is still learning about this division, having only appeared there 24 times during his playing career. This is a lesson he insists he and his players will learn from.

Dan Long

Derby survive controversy - but calls for VAR in the Championship will continue

There's still no VAR in the Championship, if their had been, Lewis O'Brien's role in Wrexham's 1-1 draw with Derby would have perhaps ended differently.

With less than 10 minutes on the clock, O'Brien's challenge on Ebou Adams was reckless and that's putting it lightly. The studs were up as he collided with the Derby man and Clinton Morrison, speaking on Soccer Saturday called it a "disgusting challenge".

He was shown a yellow but it's fair to say Derby fans will think he got off lightly. Those feelings of frustration were only intensified as after a dismal Derby display, it was then O'Brien that opened the scoring in the 59th minute.

Ben Brereton Diaz's individual effort to nutmeg and curl in Derby's equaliser will help Derby fans forget the controversy, for now. VAR divides opinion but there's no question it won't be the last time there's calls for it's implementation in the Championship.

William Bitibiri

Southampton provide stern test for high-flying Boro

Middlesbrough's unbeaten start to the season continued at St Mary's and with each passing week their supporters can become more confident that they might be there for the long haul.

But this game maybe illustrated that there certainly won't be 18 places between them and Southampton come the end of the campaign.

It may be just one win in seven league games for Will Still but this was an encouraging performance from the hosts, perhaps their best of the season so far.

Still made six changes to the side that put in an insipid performance at Hull the week before including dropping his goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and Taylor Harwood-Bellis. A bold move but one that seemed to have the desired effect. Tom Fellows could turn into one of the signings of the season and he teed up the opener for Adam Armstrong.

Credit Rob Edwards though with 18 minutes to play he made a triple substitution and it paid off, Senegalese striker Kaly Sene off the bench to score for the second time in as many games.

He might have won promotion with Luton but Edwards will maybe feel there is something to prove again given the way it ended at Kenilworth Road - so far, so good on Teesside, though.

Rob Jones

Cajuste oozes class as Ipswich build momentum

Momentum is slowly building for Kieran McKenna's Ipswich. A 2-1 victory over Pompey - whom the scoreline flattered - made it back-to-back home wins for the first time since May 2024.

That was the month in which they sealed promotion to the Premier League.

It's hard not to see the Tractor Boys in the mix once again when you consider the strength in depth at McKenna's disposal.

The rest of the division must crave for a squad with multiple quality options in every position of the pitch. A quadruple substitute in the 74th minute which saw Marcelino Nunez, Kasey McAteer and Jack Clarke introduced was a case in point.

While Ipswich may or not be in the Championship next season, one man who certainly won't be is Jens Cajuste. The Sweden international - whose loan deal from Napoli comes with an obligation to buy if Ipswich are promoted - oozes class in the centre of the park.

There was the assist for Jaden Philogene, but his overall game is so impressive. He glides through midfield with a sharp turn of pace. His deft flicks are a joy to watch. He'll become close to unplayable if and when he adds regular end product to his game.

James Savundra

Spirit a weapon for promotion-chasing Stoke

Coming into this one, Stoke had a great defensive record - the joint-best with Middlesbrough, in fact - and they welcomed Norwich, who have been unbelievable on the road, to the bet365 Stadium.

In the first half, the Potters showed how dominant they were in attack. Everything was free-flowing and Million Manhoef was man of the match, for me. He was absolutely brilliant creatively. Yet Norwich managed to counter, score with their first chance, and silence the home fans.

In the second half, though, Stoke came out flying, ensuring they were going to find the goal, and they did that very quickly. Once again, Manhoef had a part to play. He got a shot away and it fell to Sorba Thomas, who put his laces through it.

From that moment, Stoke were in charge; Norwich had to sit back and defend as they threw everything at it. They had 23 shots in all.

It ended 1-1, but there were some big talking points. Steven Nzonzi was back 10 years after he left and he got a roaring reception as he made his way onto the pitch for a few minutes. Mark Robins said it was like the Messiah returning home.

The fans were electric throughout. It really feels like they are the 12th player on the pitch this season and Robins highlighted the importance of that because they all know where this club wants to be and that the fans can help them get there.

Kyle Walker

Vipotnik is the striker to watch

The Championship never fails to produce top-class goalscorers - and the man hitting the headlines at the moment is Swansea's Zan Vipotnik.

The Slovenia international managed seven in 44 games in all competitions last season - his first since joining the club on a free transfer from Bordeaux in August last year. But he already has six to his name this season, all of which have come across the last seven games.

Two have helped Alan Sheehan's side into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup and the other four have helped them to 11th in the table. The latest was an classy, instinctive backheel finish in Saturday's draw against Millwall.

All seven of Swansea's league goals have been scored by him and Ronald (3), so there might be early concerns of an overreliance on his form in front of goal, but for now, things are going swimmingly.

Dan Long

Key stats from the weekend

After winning just one of their first five Championship games this season (D2 L2), Charlton Athletic have won successive matches in the competition for the first time since June 2020.

Watford's 2-1 victory over Hull City ends a run of 18 Championship games without a win when conceding the game's opening goal (D4 L14) since a 2-1 win over Portsmouth on Boxing Day last season.

Only Derby County (8) have dropped more points from winning positions in the Championship this season than Norwich City (7 - level with Wrexham).

No player has scored more goals for Coventry City in the Championship under Frank Lampard than Victor Torp (10), with his five already netted this season just one fewer than in the entirety of 2024-25 (6).

All Championship weekend results

Friday

Saturday