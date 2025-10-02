Emily Fox interview: Arsenal defender-cum-winger speaks about her specialised role as Gunners meet Man City in WSL

Emily Fox plays a specialised role at Arsenal. On paper she is part of the team's defensive unit, but more often than not her greatest contribution is to the attacking phase of games. She operates more like a winger.

Usually the measure of success of any forward-thinking player is by goals and assists. Fox is yet to register in either category. But her importance to Arsenal's setup has never been more keenly felt.

When signing for the Gunners in January 2024, then-manager Jonas Eidevall made a point of highlighting her "strength in both phases". He was right to. Fox is perhaps the most complete full-back operating in the league currently.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports from Arsenal's Sobha training base ahead of a title showdown with Manchester City on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, the 27-year-old was keen to highlight her side's quota of what she describes as 'niche players'.

By that, she means individuals excelling in their craft. Fox, while not name-checking herself, is undoubtedly one of them.

"We have so much depth in our squad, there are so many niche players," she says. "We have players with such specific strengths, and that is such a positive for us, because we can adapt and flex to any opponent.

"Our fluidity is different now, our full-backs are asked to play in the pockets a lot more." Fox in a free role is especially compelling.

Arsenal are unbeaten in each of their last five WSL meetings with Man City (W4 D1), their longest ever streak without loss. Saturday will be another meeting of kindred styles. Fox is encouraged to join build-up possession to create overloads much in the same way as City full-back pairing Kerstin Casparij and Leila Ouahabi.

Pinning opponents and suffocating space with an aggressive press is something Arsenal have become particularly adept at. "Our style is to be front-footed and we're very committed to that," Fox says.

Only Man City (66) have recorded more high turnovers than Arsenal (65) so far this season, but the Gunners have also found a way to convert that pressure into goals. While City have failed to score from any such situation, Arsenal have landed four goals following a high possession gain.

Fox, among others, is crucial to the strategy working. To play that way and be successful, the approach has to be co-ordinated. Fox is like a bounce player, proactive and progressive in her drive to push Arsenal into attacking areas.

Ahead of matchweek five, the USA international holds the title of the league's most progressive passer, joined in the top two by team-mate Mariona Caldentey. She is the only so-called defender to feature in the league's top contributors of through balls, and is alongside City's Casparij as a key deliverer of successful passes into the opposition box too.

In the traditional sense, Fox is not actually a full-back at all. She calls backwards passes a "trigger for chaos" and speaks of her need to combine and "feed strengths". Only Caldentey (159) is able to boast more final-third touches than her tally of 129.

Image: Arsenal create the majority of their threat wide right, where Emily Fox plays

"I can play low as a part of a back three, or high and wide as part of the forward line, and that's the way the game is moving - you can't be one dimensional.

"The team is evolving tactically, because we need to broaden our ability to break teams down. My role in build-up possession is becoming more important. Even if it doesn't look like it's on, it's a big stress relief to play forwards. A backward pass is like an invite for chaos to ensue."

Arsenal's recent recruitment has been reflective of this trend. Their pursuit of Olivia Smith in the summer was indicative of a move towards players who fit the mould broadly, but possess specific technical skill. Smith is one of the league's best carriers of the ball and is a menace one-vs-one.

Image: Arsenal scored nine goals in their opening two WSL games, but only scored once since

Chloe Kelly, another addition, is one of the best crossers. Her delivery - further evidenced during England's recent Euros win - is always pinpoint.

Fox has been partnered with young star Smith from the start of games three times this season and likes what she sees: "When I speak about unique attributes, Liv is one of those. She brings something we haven't had in terms of that direct threat. She makes things happen and can score from anywhere."

Last summer Arsenal targeted Caldentey - at a loss to Vivianne Miedema, who moved to rivals City - but they now own the league's best chance creator. And before that, Alessia Russo joined as one of the most prolific scorers in the game. The list goes on.

All of these component parts add up to a mega team with supreme potential. Subjectively, the ingredients of domestic title-winners - already crowned champions of Europe last season.

"We have a chance to make a strong statement against Man City," Fox emphasises. And that intent must be considered non-negotiable in this next blocks of fixtures, which also includes a Champions League meeting with Lyon.

Arsenal have already fallen behind the competing pack after back-to-back draws against Manchester United and Aston Villa and can't afford to concede any more ground. Their virtuoso quality must now come to the fore.

