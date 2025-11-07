Sky Sports Multiview Q&A: What is it? How can I access it? Which games will be shown?

Sky Sports is getting Supercharged again this Sunday with FIVE Premier League games live - including a huge clash at the top as Man City host Liverpool.

It's a real takeover with Sky Sports Multiview letting you simultaneously stay across the biggest moments as Aston Villa host high-flying Bournemouth and Brentford's attempt to keep up their impressive home form against away strugglers Newcastle.

There's also the M23 derby between Crystal Palace and Brighton and a big battle at the bottom as Nottingham Forest host Leeds. As always, those games are all available to watch live separately across Sky Sports too.

That all precedes one of the games of the season to date as Manchester City host Liverpool at 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Here's how you can keep across all four of the 2pm games at once...

What is Multiview?

It is a new, unique feature on Sky Sports where, for the first time in the UK and Ireland, viewers can watch FOUR Premier League matches at once.

This means all four matches in the Premier League kicking off at 2pm on Sunday will be able to be watched simultaneously on the same screen.

Each match will be able to be viewed individually on separate Sky Sports channels, too.

It has already been successfully used in Sky Sports' WSL coverage this season.

Which Premier League matches are included this weekend?

All 2pm kick-offs

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth - also live on Sky Sports Cricket

Brentford vs Newcastle - also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Crystal Palace vs Brighton - also live on Sky Sports+

Nottm Forest vs Leeds - also live on Sky Sports Premier League

What channel is it on?

Multiview will be accessible to TV viewers through the Sky Sports TV app and on Match Choice via the Red Button. It will also be available on Sky Glass and Sky Stream. Or you can watch it via the Sky Sports app.

How does it work?

As shown in the image above, Multiview shows every available game with one featured and the others spread across three smaller boxes.

The main match shown will always follow where the most prominent action is taking place at that time, and you will see every goal and every incident from those four games.

Viewers will always see the ball in play somewhere, to ensure a fast-paced experience.

And is there commentary for every match?

There will be one set of commentators - Andy Bishop and Lee Hendrie - across all four games.

However, if viewers are watching one game individually, away from Multiview, there will be separate commentary, as well as the same half-time and full-time analysis you've come to know.

Will there be pre-match and post-match coverage?

All of the build-up to all four of Sunday's games will available on Sky Sports Premier League from 12.30pm.

The Multiview stream then becomes available at 1.55pm, ahead of kick-off at 2pm.

At full-time, all of the goals from the four matches will be shown, before the main coverage continues on Sky Sports Premier League ahead of the 4.30pm kick-off.

Does the coverage end there?

No!

Following the conclusion of the final game of the day at 4.30pm, Extra Time, with Jamie Carragher and Dave Jones, will air between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Sky Sports Premier League.

Viewers will be able see highlights from all five of Sunday's matches, plus Jamie will be giving his take on all 10 teams who play on Sunday, attacking any of the main talking points.

