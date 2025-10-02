Gareth Viccars: English Football League assistant referee jailed for 16 counts of child sex offences

An assistant referee who has officiated in EFL and FA Cup matches has been jailed after pleading guilty to 16 counts of child sex offences. Warning: This article contains themes some may find upsetting

An English Football League assistant referee who "preyed upon young women" has been jailed for a string of child sex offences involving teenage girls.

Gareth Viccars, 47, of Oldbrook, Milton Keynes, previously pleaded guilty to 16 counts, including sexual communications with a child, meeting with a child following sexual grooming, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual activity with a child.

The offences spanned three years between November 2021 and October 2024 and involved three girls aged 15, Snaresbrook Crown Court previously heard.

On Thursday, Viccars was jailed for 13 and a half years with a further three and a half years on extended licence at the same court.

Addressing the referee, Judge Caroline English said: "You did deliberately target these three young victims and you did so on account of their ages at the material time."

"I am therefore quite satisfied that in all three cases you preyed upon young women that were vulnerable," she added.

He was an assistant referee at the time of offending and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the organisation responsible for managing all Premier League and EFL matches across England, said he was suspended "as soon as the allegations came to light".

Viccars was not considered for appointments after his initial suspension and the PGMOL has since removed him from the organisation's list, it is understood.

It is understood the former assistant referee did not officiate during the last season.